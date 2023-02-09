“Sexual Healing: Mind, Body and Soul” Health Expo to Attract Gen Z and Millennial Adults in Prince George’s County, MD

Sexual Healing: Mind, Body and Soul Free Health Expo in Prince George's County, Maryland on Saturday, February 25 Jerry Washington, Event Organizer and Linkage to Care Navigator at Heart to Hand in Largo, Maryland

The 3rd Sexual Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday, February 25 is in person for the first time and free

But we created the expo to ensure Gen Z’s and Millennials in the county have accurate information to make decisions about their minds, bodies, and relationships.” — Jerry Washington, Linkage to Care Navigator at Heart to Hand