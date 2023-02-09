“Sexual Healing: Mind, Body and Soul” Health Expo to Attract Gen Z and Millennial Adults in Prince George’s County, MD
Sexual Healing: Mind, Body and Soul Free Health Expo in Prince George's County, Maryland on Saturday, February 25
The 3rd Sexual Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday, February 25 is in person for the first time and free
But we created the expo to ensure Gen Z’s and Millennials in the county have accurate information to make decisions about their minds, bodies, and relationships.”LARGO, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart to Hand, a community-based health and wellness nonprofit in Largo, invites Generation Z and Millennial adults living in Prince George’s County, Maryland to “Sexual Healing: Mind, Body and Soul” on Saturday, February 25 from 10 am – 2 pm at the College Park Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. It is their 3rd annual Sexual Health and Wellness Expo and for the first time, it will be in person and include both men and women.
This year’s free expo, part of the Sexual Health in Everything campaign, will expand beyond sexual health to also include mental health and overall health. “Sexual Healing: Mind, Body and Soul” will have real talk with sessions for men only and women only; experts on sexual and mental health; local influencers; giveaways; music and a vendor showcase. It will be laid back but fun and festive.
“Sexual Healing is an important event for Prince George’s County,” says Jerry Washington, the event organizer and Linkage to Care Navigator at Heart to Hand. “Can learning about safe sex, emotional well-being and pleasure be fun? Yes, of course. But we created the expo to ensure Gen Z’s and Millennials in the county have accurate information to make decisions about their minds, bodies, and relationships.” He continues, “The choices they make now could affect them for years.”
Sharing information about safe sex is important in communities of color where sexually transmitted infections continue to rise, especially among teens and young adults. According to a CDC report, “In 2020, 32% of all cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and P&S syphilis were among non-Hispanic Black persons, even though they made up only approximately 12% of the US population.” Anne Wiseman, Deputy Director at Heart to Hand says, “We see young adults in our office all the time who are having a good time yet making decision after decision with incorrect information that can jeopardize their health. The expo is an engaging way to get their questions answered and provide access to industry experts in a fun, laid-back environment.” She continues, “Knowledge empowers them.”
“Sexual Healing: Mind, Body and Soul” is free, but registration is required to attend. Seats are limited. To register now or get more information, go to the event website at bit.ly/sexualhealingexpo.
Heart to Hand, Inc.
Heart to Hand, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3), community-based public health and wellness organization located in Largo, Maryland with over 20 years of experience in public health, with a focus on STIs including HIV and other sexual health issues. The mission is to provide support, education, and resources that promote healthy lifestyles, decrease health disparities, and increase access to quality health care. Visit HeartToHandinc.org.
Sexual Health in Everything Campaign
The mission of Sexual Health in Everything is to promote overall wellness by creating opportunities for young people of color in the DMV to have real conversations about sexual health, decrease the stigma around STIs and HIV and create safe spaces for barrier-free linkages to care.
