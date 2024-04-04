Ny Whitaker Recognized as Crain’s 2024 Woman of Influence
My goal is to uplift women and girls by shining a light on them in every room that I am honored to enter, and planting a seed for their success at every table that I have the privilege to sit at. ”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PROJECT NYNE, LLC announced that its Founder and Chief Strategist, Ny Whitaker, has been designated as a Crain’s 2024 Women of Influence. In a significant acknowledgment of her dedication to championing the progress of women, Ny - who is also a NASDAQ Entrepreneurial Center mentor, Obama alum and former Biden appointee - is featured in the April 1st issue of Crain’s annual editorial list which celebrates New York City women who uplift others through mentorship, advocacy, and leadership.
— Ny Whitaker, Founder and Chief Strategist, PROJECT NYNE, LLC
The Crain’s Women of Influence Award is a testament to the exceptional leaders who make substantial contributions to their communities and sectors by actively supporting the advancement of women, and who embody a commitment to leadership that improves the lives of all New Yorkers. The 2024 honorees include notables such as SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, Governor Kathy Hochul, State Attorney General Leticia James, Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, and New York Women’s Foundation President Ana Oliveira along with a spotlight on women-forward workplaces such as AMC Networks, SiriusXM, and REBNY.
Reflecting on her nomination, Whitaker stated, "My goal is to uplift women and girls by shining a light on them in every room that I am honored to enter, and planting a seed for their success at every table that I have the privilege to sit at. To the phenomenal women on this list, I am honored to be in sisterhood with you as we work for the betterment of our beloved city.”
In support of Whitaker’s nomination, Jane O’Connell, Board Chair and Former CEO of the Altman Foundation wrote ,“I have known Ny Whitaker since she was a student at the Convent of the Sacred Heart High School and I was Assistant Head. Ny quickly became a mentor of other professionals as she developed outstanding skills in organization and leadership with an eye to the importance of women in leadership roles. She is a role model for many young women, especially women of color. It gives me great pleasure to nominate my once upon a time mentee for this award.”
Whitaker, who currently serves as the Executive Director for the W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy, stands out as one of five remarkable women to receive a prestigious recognition in the Mentorship category. Her journey exemplifies her unwavering commitment to supporting women and girls of color in their personal and professional endeavors. As a mother, NYU professor, entrepreneur, and nonprofit executive, Whitaker leverages her experience and network to open doors for others. Through her efforts, she has facilitated personal connections, real-world experiences, and career opportunities in government, nonprofit management, media, and politics for hundreds of individuals across two decades of service. Her recognition as a Crain’s 2024 Women of Influence is a tribute to her transformative impact and the bright future she continues to build for women and girls across New York City and beyond.
Neil Foote
Ascendant Group Branding
+1 214-448-3765
email us here