Chicken Cock Whiskey Introduces New Small Batch Bourbon Line
Chicken Cock Whiskey introduces new Small Batch Bourbon to accompany its core Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Kentucky Straight Rye and Double Oak Kentucky Whiskey.
Small Batch Will Join The Brand’s Flagship Bourbon, Rye and Double Oak Whiskeys as Core Products
Chicken Cock Whiskey introduces its new Small Batch Bourbon to accompany its core Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Kentucky Straight Rye and Double Oak Kentucky Whiskey. Born out of the desire to create true small-batch whiskeys with big flavor that live up to the high-quality standards the Chicken Cock brand has been known for since 1856, the line will feature an ongoing series of one-of-a-kind bourbon batches. All batches are bottled-in-bond at 100 proof (50% ABV), but feature unique maturation timelines of four years or more, and barrels are pulled from different rickhouse locations. The result is a Small Batch Whiskey with truly unique flavor profiles from batch-to-batch.
Chicken Cock Whiskey’s Master Distiller Gregg Snyder will select varying barrel numbers for each batch, pulling from some of the finest barrels in the brand’s inventory. Each batch will only be available until it’s sold out; once one batch is gone, it will be replaced with another distinct batch. The bourbons will be distinguishable by the batch number and the respective number of barrels in each batch marked on every Prohibition-era apothecary-style bottle.
“Somewhere between the 1990’s and now, small batch whiskeys have lost their ‘smallness’”. says Gregg Snyder. “We wanted to create a line of bourbons that are truly special, with offerings that are worth collecting and savoring.” Gregg goes on to say, “Our true small batch bourbon equals Big Flavor!!”
Batch 1 utilized six five-year-aged barrels from the 2nd and 5th floor of their Bardstown, KY rickhouse. See below for the tasting notes for this specific batch.
● Aromas: Orange zest, vanilla pastry, clove, candied ginger
● Flavor notes: Palate-coating flavor of butterscotch, honey, vanilla custard, orange peel
● Finish notes: Apricot, vanilla extract, toffee, red apple skin
Bourbon lovers can purchase the product (SRP $69.99) through online retailers such as Caskers, Flaviar, Total Wine, Reserve Bar or in stores wherever Chicken Cock Whiskey’s core products are sold.
See HERE for images.
About Chicken Cock Whiskey
In 1856, James A. Miller established the Chicken Cock Whiskey brand in Paris, KY after his successful venture producing his celebrated J.A. Miller’s Old Bourbon, which dates back to the late 1830s. In the decades that followed, Chicken Cock Whiskey quickly became a nationally distributed brand that was synonymous with a high-quality reputation and was the first brand in Bourbon County to ship its whiskey internationally.
In 2012, Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO, rediscovered the brand and set out to resurrect it to its high-quality reputation and celebrated past. Since then, Chicken Cock Whiskey has become one of the most rapidly growing whiskey brands with its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye whiskey releases, along with multiple highly sought-after limited releases, which are made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distillation program.
