America's Best Spirits Awards: Elevating American Spirits to New Heights
In an industry first, America's Best Spirits Awards (“ABS”) will revolutionize how spirits are celebrated across the United States.
We're thrilled to launch America's Best Spirits Awards, building upon the foundation of The South's Best to create a platform that truly represents and rewards the spectrum of U.S. craftsmanship.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America's Best Spirits Awards: Elevating American Spirits to New Heights
— Matti Anttila, Chairman of America’s Best
Competition to be held on August 20-22, 2024, in Charleston, South Carolina
In an industry first, America's Best Spirits Awards (“ABS”) will revolutionize how spirits are celebrated across the United States. Building upon the success of its regional predecessor, The South's Best, this national expansion introduces a groundbreaking “Triple Crown” opportunity for spirit brands to achieve recognition at state, regional, and national levels with one entry.
America's Best Spirits Awards is slated for August 20-22, 2024 in Charleston, South Carolina. ABS is an innovative competition that acknowledges excellence across the American spirits industry. The competition now embraces four additional regions, offering brands a unique platform to gain accolades that resonate with consumers nationwide.
Key highlights of America's Best Spirits Awards:
• Three-in-One Recognition: Brands have the unprecedented chance to win awards at the state, regional, and national levels, maximizing exposure and accolades with a single entry.
• Expansive Reach: Following its regional success, the ABS competition now includes additional regions so that brands from across the country may showcase their products and connect with their target demographics more effectively.
• Exclusive Retail Partnerships: Winning brands will benefit from exclusive retail partnerships, enhancing their market visibility and consumer reach.
• Expert Judging Panel: An esteemed panel of industry experts will judge entries, ensuring that awards reflect true excellence in the field.
• Clear, Impactful Awards: Titles like “America's Best Whiskey” and “The West’s Best Vodka” are designed to be easily understood and communicated, offering clear value to brands and consumers alike.
• Brand Centric Approach: Created with brands in mind, the competition aims to deliver unparalleled value and ROI, setting the standard in an increasingly crowded space of both local and niche competitions.
"We're thrilled to launch America's Best Spirits Awards, building upon the foundation of The South's Best to create a platform that truly represents and rewards the entire spectrum of American spirit craftsmanship," said Matti Anttila, Chairman of America’s Best. "Our mission is to cut through the noise of the many local and niche competitions, offering a clear, comprehensive, and valuable competition that benefits brands on multiple levels."
For more information on how to enter and details about the competition, please visit www.americasbestspirits.com.
About America's Best Spirits Awards
America's Best Spirits Awards is designed to recognize and celebrate the best in American spirits, from Main Street to the international stage. With a unique three-tiered award system, it offers unparalleled exposure and recognition for brands across the nation, setting a new benchmark for value and impact in spirits competitions.
Press Contact:
Richard Laermer
CEO, RLM PR
richard@rlmpr.com
Richard Laermer
RLM PR
+1 646-564-3531
email us here