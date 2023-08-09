The Turn House Restaurant in Columbia, MD Celebrates 7th Anniversary with Special Offer
The Turn House Restaurant In Columbia, MD Logo
Seven Years Strong: Enjoy a $7 Shandy in Celebration at The Turn House restaurant in Columbia, MD!COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Turn House, Columbia, Maryland's premier fine dining restaurant, is celebrating its 7th anniversary under new ownership this July. To mark this milestone, the restaurant is offering a special promotion of $7 Summer Shandys throughout the month.
Since its inception, The Turn House Restaurant in Columbia has been a beacon of contemporary American cuisine with a touch of French flair. The award-winning culinary team, led by local Howard County native Chef Thomas Zippelli, has consistently delivered visually stunning and palate-pleasing dishes, using the freshest locally sourced ingredients.
"Building relationships, supporting local farmers, and sourcing fresh, local ingredients are what make our restaurant truly unique," said Chef Zippelli. "It's the responsible thing to do and I couldn't be more grateful to all of the locals that allow me the opportunity to work together to create truly unique dining experiences with some of the freshest local ingredients around!"
Liz Haney, Marketing Director of The Turn House, added, "Our 7th anniversary is a testament to the hard work of our team and the support of our community. We're excited to celebrate this milestone with our patrons and look forward to many more years of serving exceptional cuisine."
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a night out with friends, or seeking a cozy date night by one of the fireplaces, The Turn House guarantees not only quality food but also a casual and friendly atmosphere. The restaurant's seasonally inspired and produce-driven menu ensures a superior quality product in every dish.
Carissa Hare, Events Director, shared, "Our anniversary celebration is a perfect opportunity for guests to experience the warm and welcoming atmosphere that The Turn House is known for. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this milestone and enjoy our special $7 Summer Shandy offer."
The Turn House is located at 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
Columbia, MD 21044. For reservations, please call(410)740-2096 or visit https://theturnhouse.com/.
You can also follow The Turn House on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates and promotions.
In the spirit of the anniversary celebration, The Turn House encourages everyone to EAT LOCAL! Join us this July to celebrate our milestone and enjoy a Summer Shandy. Your support helps us continue to create truly unique dining experiences with the freshest local ingredients.
About The Turn House:
The Turn House is a premier fine dining restaurant located in Columbia, Maryland. Led by Chef Thomas Zippelli, the restaurant offers contemporary American cuisine with a touch of French flair, using the freshest locally sourced ingredients. The Turn House is committed to supporting local farmers and providing a unique dining experience in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Press Contact:
Liz Haney
liz@greenridgehospitality.com
(410)740-2096
Liz Haney
The Turn House
+1 (410)740-2096
liz@greenridgehospitality.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other
The Turn House in Columbia, MD. Outdoor Dining and Live Music.