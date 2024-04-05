Owen T. Ashton MD's Insightful Journey to Self-Mastery at LA Times Festival of Books 2024

MainSpring Books

Navigating Chaos with Grace: Owen T. Ashton MD's Guide to Peak Performance

insightful, thought-provoking, and intriguing” — Scott Meisel, DO, Board-Certified Surgeon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on a transformative journey with Dr. Owen Thomas Ashton's book, 'Living Above the Chaos: A Practical Guide to Peak Performance and Self Mastery in a Crazy World,' at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024, taking place on April 20-21. This groundbreaking work offers readers a roadmap to navigate through life's turmoil and achieve a state of harmony and fulfillment.

In 'Living Above the Chaos,' Dr. Ashton combines his extensive medical background with personal insights to explore the concept of living a balanced life amidst the chaos of the modern world. The book delves into the four levels of awareness, the natural laws of consciousness, and the power of surrendering to Infinite Wisdom. Through engaging narratives and practical exercises, readers are guided on a journey of self-discovery, enabling them to transcend their limitations and embrace their true potential.

Dr. Ashton's message is clear: "You are perfect. You are exactly the way Infinite Wisdom has made you. There is nothing else that could ever be true." This book is a testament to the belief that we can all live above the chaos, transforming our lives into a beacon of light and love.

Don't miss this opportunity to meet Dr. Owen Thomas Ashton and embark on a journey toward a more peaceful, joyful, and purposeful life. Visit us at the LA Times Festival of Books 2024 and discover how you can rise above the chaos.

Dr. Owen Thomas Ashton is a renowned physician and surgeon with a passion for helping individuals achieve peak performance and self-mastery. His unique approach combines medical expertise with personal growth techniques, offering readers a comprehensive guide to living a fulfilled life.