Miracle on Good Friday Leads to Inspirational Journey of Faith

There was not enough air and too much pain. I never in my wildest dreams thought my life would end like this.” — Author and motivational speaker Ben Hylden

PARK RIVER, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his powerful true story, Finding Faith in the Field, Ben Hylden recounts in chilling detail his near-fatal car accident on Good Friday, April 6, 2007, and traces the series of miracles that had to unfold for his survival and eventual long road to recovery. And from that seemingly tragic day came triumph as today, Hylden is an author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur with a clothing line.

“Everything hurt; it felt like a bomb had exploded inside of me,” Hylden recalled in his book. “My lungs were filling up with my own lifeblood. I knew my life was about to be over. I didn’t think I could take much more. There was not enough air and too much pain. I never in my wildest dreams thought my life would end like this.”

Hylden was just 16 years old when he drove his car down an old dirt road where he admits he “could go as fast as I wanted.” He was late for an appointment but didn’t account for the icy road conditions. He flew 60 mph into an approach. His car flipped several times, and Hylden was ejected, slamming head-first into a half-frozen field.

“My entire body hurt. My face felt like it was crushed from the inside out,” he wrote. “In a few moments, my eyes and face swelled up so badly I couldn’t see any more. I was alone, and there was no one to help me.”

Or so he thought.

He soon heard the faint voices of a man and a woman. In his mind, he called them “two nice people.” Little did he know, the “two nice people” were his parents, and his face was so badly damaged they hadn’t recognized their own son until they spotted a familiar winter coat that had been thrown from the car.

Riddled with severe internal injuries, a shattered face and a traumatic brain injury, Hylden was given just a 5% chance of survival.

“Many miracles happened on that day for my life to be saved,” Hylden recounted. “Yet the greatest miracle on that day remained a secret, even from me, until much later.”

In Finding Faith in the Field, Hylden shares with readers the secret that was revealed to him when he revisited the site of his crash as well as his long road to recovery and his remarkable journey of faith — a journey that ultimately taught him what truly matters most in life.

About the Author

Ben Hylden grew up on a dairy farm near Park River where he played sports and went to high school. After high school, he attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, where he was inspired to write his life story. After the release of Finding Faith in the Field, his career as a motivational speaker took off. Along with being an author and public speaker, he is also a health coach and founder of a new clothing brand, Ajabu.

