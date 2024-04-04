Ottimate Announces Partnership with Unified API Provider Agave
Ottimate, the leading AP automation AI, has announced a strategic partnership with Agave, the unified API provider for the construction industry.
With Agave we can now offer a unified platform that enables our construction customers to seamlessly manage their complex Accounts Payable (AP), Purchase Orders, Retainage, and Compliance workflows.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ottimate, the leading AP automation AI, has announced a strategic partnership with Agave, the unified API provider for the construction industry. Ottimate for Construction requires zero rework to fit existing processes via Agave’s API integrations.
The partnership with Agave allows Ottimate’s customers to sync data from Procore—and other popular technologies for construction and real estate companies—into their Ottimate platform for seamless accounts payable management across multiple jobs, projects, plans, contracts, and more. Customers can choose which files or disciplines they want to connect to Ottimate for a simple setup.
Procore users can now enjoy superior AP automation functionality, offering them flexible AI-powered technology that enables them to truly automate accounts payable without cutting corners or making concessions. Utilizing Agave’s API connections, Ottimate ensures its solution is fully customizable and tailored to even the most complex workflows across multiple systems. Users can easily configure their platform in any way with any dimension like department, job, cost code, contract, GL, and more, allowing as much information as exists in their ERP and other systems to be represented in their account. Dimensions can be named and matched and used to create rules based on any input, creating an unparalleled experience tailored to their existing experience and unique processes.
"With Agave we can now offer a unified platform that enables our construction customers to seamlessly manage their complex Accounts Payable (AP), Purchase Orders (PO), Retainage, and Compliance workflows. Customers benefit from top-tier AI-powered AP automation and PO workflows provided by Ottimate, alongside unparalleled construction and real estate management features from leading industry authorities such as Procore, Deltek, and Sage Construction Management.” – Krishna Janakiraman, Head of Engineering at Ottimate.
"We're excited to help Ottimate streamline repetitive AP processes for construction companies using our API. Ottimate chose us for our deep and growing financial integrations with dozens of construction-specific systems. We look forward to enabling their team to automate workflows for all types of contractors, bringing increased productivity to construction." — Tom Reno, Co-founder at Agave.
“Our strategic partnership with Agave marks another incredible milestone in Ottimate’s growth that transforms the way construction and real estate firms manage accounts payable. We are the only AI-powered AP automation provider with the ability to instantly capture, code, approve, and pay invoices of any size and complexity with approval rules that mimic existing workflows and are compatible with any dimension.” - Barrett Boston, CEO of Ottimate.
This exciting announcement comes on the heels of major product releases that further bolster Ottimate’s position as the best AP automation technology in the space. Ottimate will continue to provide:
- Robust line-item detail that eliminates over 90% of manual accounting processes
- Instant invoice capture and coding at the header and line item level with 99% accuracy powered by industry-leading proprietary AI
- 2- and 3-way PO match at the header and line item level, flagging discrepancies in item price and quantities
- Unlimited custom dimensions that are configurable based on rules of any complexity
- Payment automation for every invoice, from anywhere — all in a single system
- Easy integration to popular ERPs and accounting systems
Additionally, Ottimate takes a white-glove approach to customer support and the vendor enrollment process, ensuring that vendors are only set up with the payment modalities they prefer and making it easier for AP professionals to communicate any discrepancies on purchase orders, invoices, and items to their vendors directly in the application from any device. Customers can manage invoices and approve payments from the office, at home, or on the go through the mobile app.
About Agave
Agave (www.agaveapi.com) is the leader in integration software for the global construction industry. More than 70 software vendors and 2,000 construction companies use Agave to sync detailed financial and project data between their systems. Backed by Y Combinator and Accel, Agave supports integrations with over 35 systems, including 13 ERPs, covering both cloud and on-prem deployments.
About Ottimate (Formerly Plate IQ)
Ottimate is AP automation AI that provides a more innovative way for AP managers, approvers, controllers, and CFOs to work through the entire invoice lifecycle. With mature deep learning capabilities powered by AI, Ottimate learns your business and AP process down to the line item, supporting a custom approval and payment workflow. Ottimate eliminates over 90% of the manual accounting process and provides insights into invoices and spending, helping finance professionals uncover opportunities for growth. This means more strategic business decisions for CFOs and a better day-to-day for the entire team. Don’t just automate AP. Ottimate it. To learn more, visit www.ottimate.com.
