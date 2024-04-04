The Chill Brothers Join Forces with BNI River Oaks Networking Group
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers, a leading HVAC company, have recently become members of the esteemed BNI River Oaks networking group, introducing their distinctive cooling solutions to a network of entrepreneurs and professionals.
— Kenny Pittman, Assistant Regional Manager
Joining BNI River Oaks allows The Chill Brothers to expand their network and forge valuable connections with other like-minded professionals. Through this partnership, they aim to not only grow their business but also contribute to the success of their fellow BNI members.
“Being in the BNI group, River Oaks has benefited the company tremendously with over 225,000 in sales from referrals within the group,” said Sam Kelly, former owner of Lee Air Services, now owned by The Chill Brothers. “The group goal last year was a million which we surpassed. The goal this year is 2 million in referrals resulting in sales.”
The Chill Brothers have rapidly built a reputation for their innovative approach to heating and cooling solutions, exceptional customer service and residential and commercial HVAC services. Their dedication to providing quality service for Texas homeowners has earned them a loyal clientele and recognition within the industry. Having received numerous awards and recognition, The Chill Brothers are excited to join BNI River Oaks to enhance their business relationships.
“I am so thrilled to be a part of BNI River Oaks and thankful for the opportunity to represent The Chill Brothers in the HVAC seat,” said Kenny Pittman, Assistant Regional Manager for The Chill Brothers. “Our dedication to delivering high-quality work and maintaining our company's reputation is paramount, and we are committed to upholding both with the utmost integrity.”
The Chill Brothers is continuously seeking to add new residential and commercial HVAC service businesses to its expanding platform. Interested owners are encouraged to visit the Chill Brothers website at thechillbrothers.com/for-owners.
The Chill Brothers is majority-owned by Forum Asset Management.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
The Chill Brothers, a prominent provider of residential and commercial HVAC services within the state of Texas, are on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our commitment to prioritizing customers means our team of fully trained and certified professionals offers homeowners in-home consultations and steadfast support throughout their entire journey toward improved home air quality and energy efficiency. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and a multiple recipient of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.
ABOUT BNI RIVER OAKS
BNI River Oaks is a premier business networking organization in Houston, Texas, dedicated to helping members grow their businesses through networking. With a focus on building strong relationships and fostering a culture of collaboration, BNI River Oaks provides a supportive environment for professionals to connect and grow. For more information, visit www.bnihouston.com/tx-houston-west-bni-river-oaks-rainmakers/en-US/index
