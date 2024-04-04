Independent Lending Expands Offerings with 2nd Position Hard Money Loans in California and Arizona
Independent Lending introduces new financing options for homeowners in CA and AZ.ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Lending, a leading hard money lender known for its dedication to trust, experience, and service, is now offering 2nd position hard money loans on primary residences within California and Arizona. This new loan option allows homeowners to tap into their home equity without altering their first mortgage's low interest rate, catering specifically to those facing challenges with traditional lending criteria.
Independent Lending’s second mortgage loans are a significant addition to its hard money loan programs, aimed at borrowers who may be disadvantaged by poor credit scores or the inability to provide proof of income. With this offering, Independent Lending emphasizes its commitment to eliminating common barriers to financing, helping in ensuring fast funding without the burden of junk fees.
With over 40 years of combined experience in the mortgage industry and maintaining an A+ Rating with the BBB, Independent Lending positions itself among the few lenders specializing in hard money second mortgages tailored for real estate in California and Arizona. This initiative aligns with their ethos of prioritizing each client, highlighting a personalized approach to mortgage lending.
Independent Lending’s hard money second mortgage loans are an efficient way for homeowners to leverage their accumulated home equity with minimal hassle and paperwork, offering a swift process that can conclude in as little as fifteen days.
For homeowners in California and Arizona exploring hard money second mortgages, contact Independent Lending to learn more about its simplified and customer-first service approach.
About the Company:
Since 2013, Independent Lending, headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, has stood as a beacon of reliability and innovation in the private money, hard money, and specialty loan sectors. Under the leadership of David Milo, a veteran in the mortgage industry with over two decades of experience, Independent Lending has funded over $500 million in mortgage lending. The company is committed to exceeding client expectations by providing quick, transparent, and tailored financing options while providing exceptional consumer service. Independent Lending's dedication to integrity, customer satisfaction, and swift funding solutions has established it as a trusted partner for homeowners and investors alike.
David Milo
Independent Lending
+1 949-830-3151
dmilo@ihlend.com