Simsboro Woman wins $825,000 Lotto Jackpot

Shop-A-Lot #17 Store Manager Georgie Croft holds the store's "We Sold the Winning Ticket" banner with Clerks Etta Holmes and Taynna Calhoun to celebrate the sale.

BATON ROUGE -- The $825,000 Louisiana Lottery Lotto jackpot from the March 20 drawing was claimed on March 28 by Frances Richardson of Simsboro. She received $717,500 after state and federal tax withholdings.

The single winning ticket was purchased from Shop-A-Lot #17 on Cut Off Road in Coushatta. The store received a 1% selling bonus of $8,250.

The winning Lotto numbers for the March 20 drawing were 15-16-26-27-34-36. The jackpot is the second won in 2024 and had been rolling since Feb. 3.

For security purposes, the Lottery strongly encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. More information about Lotto and other jackpot winners can be found on the Lottery’s website, www.louisianalottery.com/lotto.

Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. Draw-style game tickets must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem should call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.