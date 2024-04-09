Decision Lens Launches ‘Modernizing Government Planning and Budgeting’: A New Podcast Series

The series will feature experts sharing insight on how to usher in an era of data-driven, fiscally responsible decision-making

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens is excited to introduce our podcast, ‘Modernizing Government Planning and Budgeting.’ This series will feature esteemed experts discussing strategies for implementing data-driven, fiscally responsible decision-making in government operations. For nearly two decades, Decision Lens has been a leader in modernizing public sector planning, prioritization, and funding. Recognized as a transformative force, our experts have been featured in prestigious publications like Federal News Network, Breaking Defense, Defense One, and more.

In an era where data-driven decisions are paramount, agencies face the challenge of adapting to resource-optimizing methodologies. Our podcast series aims to demystify this transition, offering actionable insights on culture change, innovative software, and process improvement for both leaders and practitioners.

Josh Martin, our Chief Marketing Officer, shares, “Our nationwide in-person presentations have revealed a deep-seated need for accessible, practical guidance. We're thrilled to amplify our reach through this podcast, featuring seasoned guests whose experiences will undoubtedly enrich our audience's understanding of governmental modernization.”

Thanks to our experts, Decision Lens has crafted award-winning software, achieving accolades such as the ASMC Corporate Member of the Year award, as well as recognition from highly regarded technology publications. ‘Modernizing Government Planning and Budgeting,’ along with TheFutureofPPBE.com, stands as our latest endeavor to empower those tasked with governmental transformation.

Produced with seasoned podcast creator Mark Reed Edwards, the series kicks off with an eight-episode season available on Apple Podcasts as well as other podcasting platforms. Esteemed guests like Rear Admiral Michael Browne (ret) and Army Colonel Michael Greenberg (ret) will join us, with new episodes released weekly.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software that modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, processes, and technology that empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.