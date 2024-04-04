Aktivate Partners with Vertical Insure to Further Support Students and Athletes in Pursuing Extracurricular Activities
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aktivate, a leading scholastic sports management platform, has announced a new partnership with Vertical Insure, the embedded insurance provider for vertical SaaS platforms. This collaboration will provide students, athletes, and their families with a convenient way to protect their participation in extracurricular activities by offering Gap Medical Insurance and Registration Cancellation Insurance directly within Aktivate’s registration flow.
Over 3.5 million student athletes under the age of 14 receive medical treatment for sports-related injuries every year. Gap Medical Insurance provided through this partnership tackles this problem by covering up to $5,000 in out-of-pocket medical expenses (including deductibles and copays) in the event of an accident or injury during the covered activity. This ensures that families can focus on their child’s participation without worrying about financial burdens from unexpected medical costs.
Additionally, Registration Cancellation Insurance reimburses up to 100% of registration fees if a participant is forced to withdraw for a covered reason, further protecting families' investments in extracurricular activities.
"We are excited about our partnership with Vertical Insure and the enhanced safety and peace of mind it brings to our athletes, students, and their families," said Hesky Kutscher, CEO of Aktivate. "By embedding optional coverage into our platform, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing a secure and enjoyable experience for all participants."
The partnership between Aktivate and Vertical Insure represents a significant step forward in enabling more children to enjoy the positive benefits of participating in extracurricular activities. By integrating coverage seamlessly into the registration flow, families can register their children with peace of mind, setting a new standard for scholastic sports management platforms.
About Aktivate:
Aktivate is the fastest-growing scholastic sports management platform designed to help more kids live winning lives. By simplifying sports management processes for athletic departments, Aktivate aims to increase participation in extracurricular activities and promote a positive experience for all students. Learn more at www.aktivate.com.
About Vertical Insure:
Vertical Insure specializes in providing embedded insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses and their customers. Software platforms partner with Vertical Insure to offer relevant coverage options seamlessly with any purchase or transaction, ensuring simplicity and peace of mind for all consumers. Learn more at www.verticalinsure.com.
