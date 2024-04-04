Babe Hair Extensions Launches Babebassador Program, Elevating Stylist Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Babe Hair Extensions, the leading provider of premium quality hair extensions, unveils its new Babebassador program. This initiative aims to celebrate and highlight the exceptional talent within the stylist community while fostering a sense of camaraderie and support among professionals in the hair space.
Babe Hair Extensions has long been recognized for its commitment to excellence, offering salon professionals ethically sourced, hand crafted extensions with unparalleled quality, and a diverse range of colors that you can’t find anywhere else. With the Babebassador program, the company extends its dedication to elevating stylists by providing them with a platform to display their skills and creativity.
Stylists interested in becoming a Babebassador are invited to participate by sharing their best client transformations using Babe hair extensions on social media platforms. To be eligible for consideration, participants must demonstrate experience with hair extensions and styling, and ensure that Babe Extensions is tagged in all relevant content on Instagram (@babe_hair) and TikTok (@babehair). Additionally, participants must be comfortable with the possibility of being featured on Babe's social media pages and website.
“Empowering our stylist community has always been at the heart of Babe Hair Extensions, and through our Babebassador program, we're looking forward to providing a platform where their talents can truly shine. We're eagerly anticipating the incredible transformations and innovative styles that our stylists will bring to life." said Tom Volk, President of Babe Hair Extensions.
The Grand Prize Winner will receive a $5,000 Babe hair credit, have their winning look featured on Babe's Instagram, collaborate on future projects, receive assistance in styling Babe campaign shoots, and enjoy a prominent presence on Babe's website and marketing materials. Two finalists will each receive a $1,000 Babe hair credit along with a newly stocked kit of Babe accessories.
The winners and finalists will be notified and announced in June 2024. For more information about Babe Extensions and the Babebassador Program, please visit babehairextensions.com.
About Beauty Industry Group:
BIG, established in 2004, is an industry leader for professionally installed hair extensions and related beauty products. BIG's professional products are sold in more than 1,300 stores throughout North America and its collective brands service more than 30,000 salons across 165 countries. BIG has offices in 4 countries and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
Elizabeth Cordi
