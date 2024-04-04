Butterfly Rising Institute Presents Leadership Workshop For Working Moms in Denver

Tanya Davis

The Workshop Focus on Building Authentic Leadership in Your Business, Career, and You

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI), a coaching organization for working mothers in Colorado who are facing challenging times, presents Leadership Workshop For Working Moms; Friday, April 5th, 9 a.m. to noon MST at the City & County of Denver Webb Building, Conference Room 4.H.2. The event is free for City and County of Denver employees.

During the interactive workshop, attendees will learn the five dilemmas of being a career mother and how to overcome them with simple daily actions. They will receive a comprehensive understanding of how change management principles can save them money as entrepreneurial moms and career women as they develop their roadmap to success.

“The goal of this workshop is to provide an insightful inventory to identify any barriers to your leadership potential and gain clarity on what truly defines your authenticity,” says Tanya Davis, Life Coach and Founder of BRI. “I’m excited to embark on this enlightening journey with attendees as they embrace their leadership potential while navigating the joys and challenges of motherhood.”

During the event, women will learn how to implement key transformational steps that will have lasting and impactful changes in both their professional and personal development. They will receive strategic guidance, with the goal to empower women to elevate their career in remarkable ways. Throughout the session, attendees will also experience the triad of motherhood's challenges—Career, Communication, and Cash Flow—and learn how to thrive amidst them.

About Butter Rising Institute:

Butterfly Rising Institute (BRI) is a passionate community and coaching organization that uses change-management principles from the business world along with a personal touch to help working mothers facing challenging times through life-changing transformation. Butterfly Rising Institute offers the BR Method, an 8-week certificate course program, which includes group and 1:1 coaching focusing on one of three pillars: career, communication, or cash flow. The systematic approach uses educational tools to learn how to take actionable steps toward making big changes. After the program is complete, mothers receive a certificate and are empowered to soar on their own. BRI also offers a community and network of working mothers as well as annual retreats. BRI’s ultimate vision is that no working mother is left behind regardless of status, situation, or stigma. For more information visit: https://www.butterflyrisinginstitute.com

About Tanya Davis:

Tanya is a life coach who's passionate about empowering women who are juggling a career and motherhood. As a mom and a career professional, Tanya knows firsthand the struggles that come with balancing work and home life. With an undergraduate degree in Accounting and a master's in professional studies in Communications, and as a current Ph.D. student with a focus on Change Management and Leadership, Tanya is equipped to help women navigate both their everyday and professional lives. Tanya is not only a student of the principles utilized but a self-discoverer. Once she applied the principles of change management to her own life, she discovered their power in helping her cope with the challenges of being a single mother while pursuing her career.