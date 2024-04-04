Submit Release
GatorPAC Endorses Military Spouse Mara Macie in Bid to Unseat Incumbent John Rutherford in Florida's 5th District

GatorPAC Endorses Military Spouse Mara Macie in Bid to Unseat Incumbent John Rutherford in Florida's 5th Congressional District

Mara is an America First candidate and is the only civilian or military spouse to sign the Declaration of Military Accountability signed by 231 Americans and service members.”
— Colonel Rob Maness, retired, Chairman
JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GatorPAC, a political action committee dedicated to supporting candidates who prioritize national security and military families, has announced its endorsement of Mara Macie in her bid to unseat Republican establishment incumbent John Rutherford in Florida's 5th congressional district.

PAC Chairman retired Colonel Rob Maness stated, "Mara is an America First candidate and is the only civilian or military spouse to sign the Declaration of Military Accountability signed by 231 Americans and service members." This endorsement comes as no surprise, as Macie's platform aligns with GatorPAC's mission to support candidates who prioritize the needs of military families and America First national security policies.

Macie, a military spouse and mother of two, has been a vocal advocate for military families and veterans' issues. Her commitment to these issues has earned her the support of GatorPAC and our Veteran's Leadership Fund.

GatorPAC's Veteran's Leadership Fund endorsement of Mara Macie is a significant development in the race for Florida's 5th congressional district. With her strong stance on accountability in national security and dedication to supporting military families, Macie has proven herself to be a formidable candidate. GatorPAC is confident that she will bring a fresh perspective and much-needed change to Congress, and they are proud to support her in her bid for office.

For more information on GatorPAC and their endorsement of Mara Macie, please visit their website at www.gatorpac.com.

Rob Maness
GatorPAC/Veterans Leadership Fund
info@gatorpac.com

