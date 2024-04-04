Erin Newman, Healer and Spiritual Guide of Spirit's Wisdom Healing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Newman, co-founder of Sprit's Wisdom Healing in Memphis, TN, is serving her life purpose by helping clients worldwide learn how to live their best lives. Erin and her partner, Aditi, work together in each session, only requesting the client's name, location, and age (unless embarking on life coaching, which involves a brief questionnaire).

Sprit's Wisdom Healing offers five basic services: (1) Remote Spirit Release (2) Intuitive Personal Coaching, (3) a private sitting of Connections with Spirit, (4) Mini-Energy Clearings, and (5) Distance Reiki.Their course in Fundamentals of Spiritual Practice is currently sold out, but plans are to reopen the class in late April/early May.

Erin explains Remote Spirit Release, "Aditi and I connect to your etheric field, assessing its health layer by layer. Then we remove negativity or blockages and make repairs." Remote Spirit Release is Erin's greatest passion. Studying with the late Dr. Terence Palmer, a Clinical Psychologist located in the UK and founder of the Remote Spirit Release Protocol, Erin found her purpose with Dr. Palmer. "Remote Spirit Release works best for clients who are distressed by a variety of experiences left unsolved by traditional medicine or psychology," Erin explains. "Dr. Palmer's process includes 12 steps that Aditi and I carefully follow.These steps are all accessible for our clients to read on our website.” While the process is structured, what comes through and how long the session lasts, is entirely unique for each client. Erin clarifies, "Although we are following a protocol, we're not doing the “work,” that's being done by Spirit and the information is conveyed by the medium to the facilitator of the session. Hence the team model.”

Remote Spirit Release really is a brilliant holistic healing modality according to Erin. "It's like cleaning your house; REALLY deep cleaning your house!With spirit as our guide, we help clients remove negative spirits (some may be earthbound spirits that are simply a drain on energy) and energies, intergenerational curses, hostile and self sabotaging thought patterns that no longer serve—anything that is not supposed to be there is eliminated. We also highlight all the good that is present and get guidance for our clients.”

Although sometimes confused with exorcism, Remote Spirit Release is not quite the same. "Exorcism is a religious concept involving removal of evil or demonic beings. Aditi and I are working to remove negative, heavy, and dark energies–we don't see the world in the construct of 'evil or demonic.' Rather we see flow and lack thereof. Our goal reaches far beyond eliminating a “possession.”

Sprit's Wisdom Healing also offers Mini Energy Clearings to help keep your “house clean and clear” after a Remote Spirit Release.

With Intuitive Personal Coaching, clients receive a questionnaire asking about goals, openness, and a brief mental health history. Sessions are less structured than Remote Spirit Releases and last an hour. "Intuitive Personal Coaching offers clients a way to work with Aditi and I in real time over Zoom, as opposed to remotely through Spirit. Together, we help clients work through challenges in a relaxed, client-driven, flexible environment," explains Erin. "Sometimes we send clients off with homework. Sometimes we don't—everyone is an individual and each Intuitive Personal Coaching session reflects this. We often pull tarot and oracle cards for our clients during their sessions.”

Intuitive Personal Coaching is offered in one-, three-, and five-session blocks.

The questionnaire Erin and Aditi sends to clients is also unique. Not only do they want to learn of goals, they also inquire about the client’s spiritual journey and experiences. Each session is an unfolding of events, not prescribed or pre-planned. We take this approach as every person is a unique individual with unique experiences. We go into each session with a very loose plan with Spirit as our guide."

The questionnaire also serves another purpose. "Some clients, although they seek healing, are not ready to take responsibility. The questionnaire helps us access where a client is on their journey," shares Erin. "Every client has to be ready to be open and ready to take responsibility for their own healing, otherwise we are simply spinning our wheels.”

Spirit's Wisdom Healing is founded on traditional Western medicine. Not only has Erin worked with seniors and adults for almost two decades as a practicing Optometrist and Professor of Ocular Disease, Aditi is a trained Clinical Psychologist who worked with special needs children and adults in crisis. "With Aditi's education and experience, we bring both spiritual and concrete perspectives to each session. Our greatest achievement is when we are able to help a client successfully shift and let go."

Spirit’s Wisdom Healing is accredited by the International Practitioners of Holistic Medicine.

For more information about Erin Newman, Aditi and Spirit's Wisdom Healing, please visit https://spiritswisdomhealing.com/