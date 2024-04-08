Submit Release
Elevating Standards: ClinFocus Announces ISO 9001:2015 Certification

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClinFocus is pleased to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized standard that ensures a quality management system within the company.
After thorough preparation and audit, the company was able to attain this height. This certification demonstrates ClinFocus commitment to quality and increasing client confidence.

What is ISO 9001:2015?
The International Standard Organization certification 9001:2015 helps organizations of all sizes and sectors to improve their performance, meet customer expectations and demonstrate their commitment to quality. Its requirements define how to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve a quality management system.

What does this certification mean to us?
This demonstrates our commitment and capability to deliver quality. During the certification process, we identified and eliminated inefficiencies, streamlined operations, and promoted informed decision-making.

About ClinFocus
We are a global team of dedicated professionals driven by a shared passion for scientific excellence. Our primary objective is to deliver top-tier clinical biometric services and leadership throughout your clinical trial journey. We are dedicated to extracting meaningful insights from clinical trial data.

Munachimso Miriam Omego
ClinFocus
+1 404-458-9126
