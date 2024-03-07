ClinFocus announces its accreditation on the Medidata Rave Targeted SDV

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClinFocus is proud to announce that it has completed accreditation on Medidata Rave Targeted SDV. Achieving TSDV accreditation underscores ClinFocus's dedication to upholding efficiency in clinical research and data management. Source data verification is a critical activity within clinical trial monitoring.

Rave TSDV provides ClinFocus a simplified approach to defining, monitoring, and adjusting SDV strategies, resulting in reduced CRA burden, reduced data cycle times, and improved data quality.

ClinFocus is proud to join the ranks of organizations that prioritize excellence in clinical research and data management. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to our mission of driving innovation in clinical research.

About ClinFocus

ClinFocus is a biometrics service providing company. We are a global team of dedicated professionals driven by a shared passion for scientific excellence. Our primary objective is to deliver top-tier clinical biometric services and leadership throughout your clinical trial journey. We are dedicated to extracting meaningful insights from clinical trial data and other sources.

About Medidata Rave TSDV

It supports the ICH GCP E6 (R2) & E8 (R1) compliance. The Rave TSDV unified with Rave EDC enables CRAs to focus on critical to quantity factors identified within risk management activities.