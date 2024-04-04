Folio3 Expands Its Salesforce Partnership with Salesforce Consulting & MSP Partnerships

Folio3 expands its Salesforce partnership offering consulting & managed services. Utilizing Salesforce's tech & expertise, clients drive digital transformation.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Folio3, a leading provider of technology solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, through new Salesforce Consulting and Managed Services Provider (MSP) partnerships. This strategic enhancement aims to deliver comprehensive Salesforce solutions, empowering businesses to maximize their CRM investments and drive digital transformation.

Building on a strong foundation of collaboration, this partnership signifies a deepened commitment to providing top-tier consulting services and managed support. Leveraging the power of Salesforce's cutting-edge technology alongside Folio3’s expertise in digital innovation, clients can expect bespoke solutions tailored to their unique business needs.

The Salesforce Consulting partnership enables Folio3 to offer expert guidance on Salesforce implementations, customizations, and integrations, ensuring clients harness the full potential of Salesforce to streamline operations, enhance customer relationships, and achieve sustained growth. Meanwhile, the MSP partnership enhances Folio3's ability to provide ongoing support and management of Salesforce environments, helping businesses continually adapt to market changes and customer demands.

Folio3 is set to leverage Salesforce technologies, specifically Salesforce Sales Cloud and its built-in Salesforce AI capabilities including Einstein AI, to bring even more innovative solutions to its clients. Salesforce Sales Cloud is a customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides a variety of tools to help businesses manage their sales processes, track leads and opportunities, and close deals faster. By integrating Salesforce AI into their offerings, Folio3 aims to provide clients with smarter, more predictive systems that enhance customer engagement, improve sales forecasts, and automate tasks to increase efficiency. This move underscores Folio3's commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to deliver solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving expectations of the digital marketplace.

'This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that drive real business outcomes. With these new partnerships, we are well-positioned to help our clients unlock the full value of their Salesforce investments and accelerate their digital transformation journeys,' said Navaid Ahmed, Director of Engineering for Salesforce at Folio3.

Furthermore, Folio3 is poised to embrace the capabilities of Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) to revolutionize the ecommerce landscape for retailers. SFCC provides a robust cloud-based commerce platform that enables retailers to create seamless shopping experiences across all digital channels. By leveraging SFCC, Folio3 specializes in empowering retailers to build and expand their ecommerce businesses. Our expertise lies in crafting personalized, customer-centric experiences that not only drive engagement but also boost conversions, making Folio3 Ecommerce a trusted partner for retailers seeking growth. This strategic focus on SFCC highlights Folio3’s dedication to empowering retailers with the tools they need to succeed in a highly competitive online marketplace, fostering growth, and enhancing customer loyalty.

Folio3's expanded Salesforce partnership is set to benefit a wide range of industries, offering scalable and flexible solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's dynamic business landscape. Clients can look forward to leveraging Folio3’s enhanced capabilities to innovate, differentiate, and achieve operational excellence.

For more information about Folio3's Salesforce Consulting and Development services, please visit: https://crm.folio3.com/salesforce/consulting-services/.



About Folio3

Folio3 is your full-service digital and software partner. We are dedicated to helping you and your business grow from inception to success. We specialize in crafting cutting-edge digital solutions, enhancing your online presence to drive sales with websites and e-commerce stores, and optimizing your operations for greater efficiency and profitability through ERP and cloud solutions.

As certified Salesforce implementation partners, our commitment is to deliver exceptional CRM solutions precisely as promised and within your budget. Our team of Salesforce implementation consultants comprises highly qualified experts with extensive experience in design and development, particularly within the Salesforce platform. Among our certified team, we have:

Hasan Mustafa, a Certified Consultant and a Developer, a Salesforce Community Leader and a Speaker.