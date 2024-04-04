Chiselbury Publishes ‘The Search for Seth’ by GK Beatty
Book 2 in the popular Barton Anderson Series
Lovers of Yellowstone, Lonesome Dove, Silverado and the books of Louis L’Amour, Zane Grey and JT Edson, will discover that GK Beatty has kept the traditions of the Old West alive”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiselbury, the independent publisher, is pleased to announce the publication of 'The Search for Seth' by author GK Beatty. It is the second book in the Barton Anderson series of Westerns that started so explosively last year with 'The Vindicated Man'.
— Stuart Leasor, Publisher
‘The Vindicated Man’ finished with the very real possibility that Barton’s son, Seth, might after all be alive. This book is the thrilling search for that missing son.
Barton's duties as 'the janitor' will take a back seat as he follows the trail to where his youngest son is, and battles those who stand in the way. It won't be easy for a man who works alone. But help will come from the most unusual places and people. Especially, when Barton's best friend is the victim of a tragic incident.
Lovers of Yellowstone, Lonesome Dove, Silverado and the books of Louis L’Amour, Zane Grey and JT Edson, will discover that GK Beatty has kept the traditions of the Old West alive, where the force of Good can triumph over Evil.
Saddle up as the adventure continues!
What readers say about The Vindicated Man:
'I have read a lot of westerns, this one ranks as one of the top 10.'
'I liked the entire book from start to finish, once started couldn’t put it down.'
'I was captivated from page one!'
'I read the book in two days. I couldn’t put it down.'
‘The Search for Seth’ is available for purchase in paperback here, from all good bookshops (ISBN: 978-1-916556-36-2) and worldwide from Amazon. It is also available in epub format here and from all major epub platforms, including as a Kindle edition from Amazon. If you would like a review copy please email info@chiselbury.co.uk.
About Chiselbury
Chiselbury Publishing was originally established as James Leasor Publishing in 2011 to make the works of James Leasor, one of the bestselling and most prolific British authors of the second half of the 20th Century, available to new and old readers. With a growing list of authors it now has over 80 titles available. More information can be found at Chiselbury Publishing.
About GK Beatty
G.K. Beatty was a popular radio personality. Now, he dedicates his talents to writing books that transport the reader to another time, another way, another hope. The same creative mind, that has written thousands of broadcast programs and comedy bits, is focused upon his dream and love for the American West.
