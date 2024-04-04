Postoperative Pain Market Analysis 2032: Epidemiology, FDA Approvals, Therapies and Clinical Trials by DelveInsight

Postoperative Pain Market

Postoperative Pain Companies are Taiwan Liposome Company , Teikoku Pharma, Novartis, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics, Arthritis Innovation, MedinCell.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Postoperative Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Postoperative Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Postoperative Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Postoperative Pain market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Postoperative Pain market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Postoperative Pain treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Postoperative Pain market.

Some facts of the Postoperative Pain Market Report are:

• In 2022, Postoperative Pain market size was highest in the US among the 7MM, accounting for approximately USD 2,080 million, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

• Leading Postoperative Pain companies working in the market are Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma USA, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Grünenthal, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, and others.

• Key Postoperative Pain Therapies expected to launch in the market are TLC590, TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System [DMTS]), Libvatrep (SAF312), Vocacapsaicin (CA-008), Nepafenac PPDS/Nepafenac Evolute, F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib), SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in KLARITY vehicle), SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion 0.05%), QUTENZA (8% capsaicin), VX-548, APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension), OCS-01 (dexamethasone cyclodextrin nanoparticle ophthalmic suspension 1.5%), NTM-001 (ketorolac premixed bag), CL-108 (hydrocodone/acetaminophen/promethazine or HYDEXOR), and others.

Postoperative Pain Overview

Postoperative Pain is an anticipated and temporary increase in background pain following surgical procedures. It is a type of pain that typically lasts less than a few days to months or pain directly related to soft tissue damage such as a sprained ankle or a paper cut. The pain is of short duration, but it gradually resolves as the injured tissues heal.

Proper diagnosis of the type and intensity of pain is crucial for an adequate and targeted treatment of acute pain. Specific evaluation of pain includes the location of the pain and its radiation, quality of the pain (dull, sharp, throbbing, shooting, burning, etc.), duration of the pain (constant, intermittent, paroxysmal), causative factors (movement, sitting position, cough, etc., the intensity of the pain at rest or during movement), accompanying symptoms, quality of sleep, assessment of the patient's expectations, personal approach to pain, stress, and pain coping strategies, analgesic therapy preferences.

Postoperative Pain Market

The Postoperative Pain market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Postoperative Pain market trends by analyzing the impact of current Postoperative Pain therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Postoperative Pain market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Postoperative Pain market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Postoperative Pain market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology

The Postoperative Pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Postoperative Pain patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Postoperative Pain market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

• The total number of surgical procedures in the US was around 58,190,000 in 2022.

• DelveInsight estimates that there were around 9,765,000, 4,875,000, and 3,458,000 cases of mild, moderate, and severe cases of Postoperative Pain, respectively, in EU4 and the UK in 2022. The cases are projected to increase during the forecast period.

Postoperative Pain Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Postoperative Pain drugs recently launched in the Postoperative Pain market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Postoperative Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Postoperative Pain Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Postoperative Pain market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Postoperative Pain Pipeline Development Activities

The Postoperative Pain report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Postoperative Pain key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Postoperative Pain Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Postoperative Pain Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Postoperative Pain treatment markets in the upcoming years areTaiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma USA, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Concentric Analgesics, Mati Therapeutics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Grünenthal, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, Neumentum Pharmaceuticals, Charleston Laboratories, and others.

Postoperative Pain Report Key Insights

1. Postoperative Pain Patient Population

2. Postoperative Pain Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Postoperative Pain Market

4. Postoperative Pain Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Postoperative Pain Market Opportunities

6. Postoperative Pain Therapeutic Approaches

7. Postoperative Pain Pipeline Analysis

8. Postoperative Pain Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Postoperative Pain Market

