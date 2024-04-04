Creatio Named a Leader in the SFA Technology Value Matrix 2024 by Nucleus Research
The report provides an assessment of the SFA market based on how vendors deliver value to customersBOSTON, MA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been named a Leader in the SFA Technology Value Matrix 2024 by Nucleus Research. The Nucleus Research SFA Technology Value Matrix provides an assessment of the market based on how vendors deliver value to customers through the usability and functionality of their solutions.
The evaluation of SFA vendors focuses on both usability and functionality, emphasizing criteria such as ease of use, customization, integration with existing systems, scalability to accommodate growth, mobile applications, comprehensive analytics without the need for additional add-ons, quality of customer support, and the availability of industry-specific features.
The evaluated product, Sales Creatio, is an end-to-end sales management platform to accelerate sales processes of any complexity. Creatio's intelligent SFA offering empowers sales organizations to easily customize and extend their out-of-the-box SFA functionality, while also allowing them to use no-code and AI capabilities to create new, custom applications and automate revenue-generating workflows. Sales Creatio also features tools to automate lead scoring, sales reporting, forecasting, team performance management, lead and opportunity management, and many more.
Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
