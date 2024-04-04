Food Allergy Market to witness growth by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Food Allergy Market Forecast

Food Allergy companies are Aimmune Therapeutics, Novartis, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma, COUR Pharmaceutical, Vedanta Biosciences, Regeneron, Genentech, etc.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Food Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Food Allergy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Food Allergy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Food Allergy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Food Allergy market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Food Allergy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Food Allergy market.

Some facts of the Food Allergy Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Food Allergy market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Food Allergy companies working in the market are Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc, Camallergy, and others.

• Key Food Allergy Therapies expected to launch in the market are INP20, CNP-201, Viaskin Peanut/DBV712, CA002, Omalizumab, Ligelizumab, AR201, Dupixent, Viaskin Milk, ADP101, IgGenix, and others.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, in the year 2022, the total prevalent cases of Food allergy were 57,307,099 in the 7MM, which is expected to reach nearly 60,172,254 cases by 2034.

• On March 2024, Novartis announced a Three-year, Multi-center, Double-blind, Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Ligelizumab in Patients Who Completed Ligelizumab's Phase III Studies in Food Allergy.

• On January 2024, DBV Technologies announced a Phase 3, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Randomized Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy With DBV712 250 μg in 4-7-year-old Children With Peanut Allergy (VITESSE).

Food Allergy Overview

A food allergy occurs when the immune system mistakenly identifies a specific food as harmful and reacts against it. Food Allergy Symptoms can range from mild, such as hives or itching, to severe, including anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction. Common food allergens include peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, milk, wheat, soy, fish, and shellfish. Allergic reactions can occur within minutes to hours after consuming the allergenic food, and even small amounts can trigger a response in sensitive individuals. Food Allergy Diagnosis involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, skin prick tests, and blood tests. Food Allergy Treatment primarily involves strict avoidance of the allergenic food, along with the availability of emergency medications like epinephrine auto-injectors for severe reactions. It's essential for individuals with food allergies to read ingredient labels carefully, communicate their dietary needs to others, and be prepared to manage accidental exposures to prevent potentially life-threatening reactions.

Food Allergy Market

The Food Allergy market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Food Allergy market trends by analyzing the impact of current Food Allergy therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Food Allergy market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Food Allergy market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Food Allergy market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Food Allergy Epidemiology

The Food Allergy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Food Allergy patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Food Allergy market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Food Allergy Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Food Allergy drugs recently launched in the Food Allergy market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Food Allergy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Food Allergy Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Food Allergy market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Food Allergy Pipeline Development Activities

The Food Allergy report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Food Allergy key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Major key companies are working proactively in the Food Allergy Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Food Allergy treatment markets in the upcoming years are Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, InnoUp Farma S.L., COUR Pharmaceutical Development Company Inc, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc, Camallergy, and others.

Food Allergy Report Key Insights

1. Food Allergy Patient Population

2. Food Allergy Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Food Allergy Market

4. Food Allergy Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Food Allergy Market Opportunities

6. Food Allergy Therapeutic Approaches

7. Food Allergy Pipeline Analysis

8. Food Allergy Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Food Allergy Market

