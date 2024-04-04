Psychologist and Author Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler (Ph.D.) is a highly acclaimed clinical psychologist and psychoanalytic psychotherapist, the author of 7 books and 70 articles, and is the Founder and the Executive Director of the Object Relations Institute for Psychotherapy and Psychoanalysis. Her highly acclaimed books are all available on Amazon including, “The Compulsion to Create: Women Writers and Their Demon Lovers” (1993, 2013), “The Creative Mystique: From Red Shoes Frenzy to Love and Creativity” (1996, 2014), “Mourning, Spirituality and Psychic Change” (2003), “Anatomy of Regret” (2013, and “The Klein-Winnicott Dialectic: Transformative New Metapsychology and Interactive Clinical Theory” (2014); “Developmental Mourning, Erotic Transference, and Object Relations Psychoanalysis” (IPBooks, 2022); “Saturday Night at Lafayette Grill: True Tales and Gossips of the Argentine Tango Scene” (2016).

In her practice, Dr. Susan Kavaler-Adler supports individuals in developing the skills to navigate their emotions, transitions and relationships. She specializes in individual psychotherapy, as well as couples and group psychotherapy.

For over forty years Dr. Kavaler-Adler has been helping her clients resolve many issues but her specialties include grief, creative self-expression, fear of success, self-sabotage, interpersonal communication and intimacy, love-creativity dialectic, and the Demon Lover Complex.

She works with all levels of trauma, acute, chronic, or complex, because different types of trauma can affect us throughout our lives. She is widely recognized for her work in bereavement and loss helping her clients process grief, separation, and work through intense pain issues.

Moreover, Dr. Kavaler Adler helps individuals experiencing blocks or constraints to their creative self-expression appropriately address these blocks, uncover. and overcome them. For instance, she notes how envy and jealousy can block our creative process and thus needs to be addressed. Otherwise it’s toxicity can make feelings of anxiety and depression even worse.

Dr. Kavaler-Adler has three monthly online groups. In her monthly Saturday group, she offers a guided meditative visualization that creates deep bonding among group members as they share their visualizations; feeling, and sometimes mourning in this process (the first Saturday of each month from 12pm to 4pm, with a half hour break). In this group clients can speak authentically from their hearts, expressing feelings of love, loss, grief, and yearning to the object of their affection. They sort through thoughts and feelings of anger, hate, and inadequacies that can hold them back. Stomach/gut self-expression contrasts or complements heart expression.

She also holds a monthly writing group, so individuals learn to let go of whatever blocks their self-expression and creative process. Members of her group work on any kind of writing, including journaling, short stories, poems, novels, memoirs, and scholarly articles and books.

The writing group meets on the 2nd Friday of each month, as does her role-play supervision group.

Dr. Kavaler-Adler actively teaches on the faculty of the Object Relations Institute, where she serves as Executive Director, Senior Supervisor, and Training Analyst. She has also taught and supervised at various psychoanalytic training institutes prior to founding the Object Relations Institute in 1991; including serving on the faculty of the Postgraduate Center for Mental Health, and being a Training Analyst, Supervisor, and Faculty member of the National Institute for the Psychotherapies (NIP). Related to her books on women artists and writers, she earned an honorary Doctorate in Literature from Ignatius University in 2008 (D.Litt.).

Dr. Kavaler-Adler is a Fellow of the American Board and Academy of Psychoanalysis (ABPP). She also belongs to several psychoanalytic societies, such as the Postgraduate Psychoanalytic Society and the Psychoanalysis and Psychoanalytic Psychology Society of Division 39 of the APA. Additionally, she is a psychologist with the National Association for the Advancement of Psychoanalysis (NAAP).

With her multi-faceted approach to healing, Dr. Kavaler-Adler helps her clients develop a sense of self so that they can free themselves from trauma and build happier and more fulfilling lives.

For more information, visit https://kavaleradler.com/

