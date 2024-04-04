Studybay is Proud to Announce Its First-Ever Video Contest
Studybay announces its first-ever video contest. Individuals who enter will get a chance to win their share of $15,000 in cash and prizes.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studybay announces its first-ever video contest. Individuals who enter will get a chance to win their share of $15,000 in cash and prizes. They will do so while spreading positivity and knowledge about education in the digital space. Those who enter will get the opportunity to showcase their video-making talents to a global audience and claim top awards.
How to Enter Studybay’s Video Competition
All students, regardless of age, can enter the competition. The videos should be entertaining, and they should be centered around the concept of education.
This is an opportunity for students to talk about their time in college. They can discuss what they love about their studies or what they have learned. Other suitable topics might include anything related to academia, such as hobbies or interests that connect to education. Each video is a chance for the entrants to use storytelling to explain their unique connection to higher learning.
Additional Details About Each Video Entry
The entrants should submit a video of at least 15 seconds on either Instagram Reels or TikTok. To be considered, the videos should relate to school life or education in some way. Videos might be about distance learning, academic interests, classroom moments, study tips, or any other fun and engaging ideas.
The Studybay brand name or logo should appear somewhere in the video. Participating students should also include the hashtags #studybayvideocontest, #studybaycontest, and #studybay somewhere in the video captions. They should also mention and tag the @studybaycom account.
Each entrant should follow Studybay on Instagram and TikTok. Links to entry videos should be submitted via the Google form on the contest’s webpage by the deadline of May 31st, 2024, at 11:59 PST.
Information About the Available Contest Prizes
A total of $15,000 in prizes and cash will be given away to the competition winners and several other students who submit worthy videos. The Grand Prize is $5,000. Second place gets $3,000, and third place will get a brand-new iPhone. The next 12 students who entered videos the judges deem exceptional will each get a $500 Amazon gift card.
Contest Topics
The core theme for all videos submitted should be student life, academia, or similar. That includes, but is not limited to:
— General school experiences
— Extracurricular activities
— Distance learning or classroom interactions
— Academic hobbies or interests or favorite school subjects
— Learning strategies or study tips
Through visual and social storytelling, all student entrants are encouraged to get creative and have fun with the visual medium.
Further Key Studybay Video Contest Guidelines
Videos should focus on study themes, school life experiences, education, etc. The video content should be positive, upbeat, and appropriate to the spirit of the competition. Studybay Video Contest guidelines are designed to foster a creative, safe, and educational online environment that encourages participants to share their educational journeys while adhering to the contest's rules and spirit.
Harmful internet challenges or illegal behavior will make the video subject to disqualification. To meet the basic entry criteria, videos must have a minimum duration of 15 seconds, ensuring enough scope for participants to convey their message effectively. A mandatory requirement for all submissions is the inclusion of the Studybay brand, which involves featuring the Studybay name and/or logo prominently within the video.
The contest has a strict submission deadline, and videos submitted past this point will not be considered for evaluation.
Winners will receive their cash or prize within five days of the time the judges make their decision. The winners will be announced via the studybay.com no later than August 31st, 2024. All winners will be notified by email.
Helpful Tips for Students Entering the Contest
All submitted online videos should meet the minimum 15-second length requirement. They should include the branded hashtags and tag the company username as requested. The applicants should follow the company on social media for contest updates. The company logo or brand name must appear somewhere in the video, and the content should be appropriate and family-friendly.
A panel of education professionals will judge the videos without bias. They will be looking for originality, production quality, and the effectiveness of each entrant’s key messaging in keeping with the spirit of the contest.
The most compelling videos that make it to the final phase of judging will be scored on a 1-10 point scale in the areas of:
— Audience engagement via comments, views, and likes
— Creativity in the visual storytelling process
— Relevance to the stated theme of academia, education, or similar
Studybay is Also Conducting Its Annual Spring Essay Contest
In addition, Studybay is pleased to announce the return of its annual Spring Essay Contest. This year, top prizes of $1,500, $1,000, and $500 will go to the top three essays.
The topics from which essay contest entrants can choose include:
— From Virtual Reality to Reality: How Digital Worlds Influence Our Physical Lives
— Technocalypse: The Dark Side of Technology
— Do You Think the Grading System in the US is Dated? How Would You Change It?
— Should Teachers Maintain Distance or Try to Befriend Students?
Full details for the Spring Essay Contest can be found on the studybay.com. The deadline for the Studybay Essay Contest is July 1st, 2024.
About Studybay
Studybay is an online assignment help service that connects ambitious students with top experts. We operate globally, including in the US, UK, Australia and Canada. Our platform is the perfect place for high school and college students to collaborate with academic professionals in all subjects to excel in their studies.
Studybay | Your Study Assistant