Studybay Invites Students to Enter Essay Contest
Prizes of $1,500, $1,000 and $500 offered.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studybay, which has nurtured students’ academic journeys and cultivated a thriving community of thinkers and innovators since 2011, is rekindling this spirit of exploration and discovery with its annual Spring Essay Contest.
Entrants must choose from one of four topics for their essays:
— Should Teachers Maintain Distance or Try to Befriend Students?
— Do You Think the Grading System in the US is Dated? How Would You Change It?
— Technocalypse: The Dark Side of Technology.
— From Virtual Reality to Reality: How Digital Worlds Influence Our Physical Lives.
For detailed instructions on how to compose and submit your essay, visit the contest page.
Entrants must be at least 18 years old and enrolled full-time at an accredited college, community college, or university. They also are required to submit proof that they are a student, such as a transcript, a scan of their school ID, or a copy of their college tuition bill.
Studybay believes in celebrating the hard work and innovative ideas of its contestants. That's why the organization is offering substantial prizes to the top essays. The prize amounts are $1,500 for 1st place, $1,000 for 2nd place and $500 for 3rd place.
The deadline to submit essays is July 1, 2024. Studybay encourages contestants to make time to fully research the topic they choose and start their pieces well in advance of the deadline to ensure they are turning in the best and most polished version they can.
Submission Guidelines
Essay guidelines are as follows:
— Submissions must be between 550 and 1,000 words.
— Essays must be written in either American or UK English.
— Submissions must be 100% free of plagiarism. Contestants can use the plagiarism checker available at studybay.com.
— Essays must be submitted in either .doc or .docx format.
— Submissions must adhere to MLA formatting rules.
— At least three sources should be cited.
— Submission file names should be formatted as follows: “Studybay Spring Essay Contest_Your Surname.”
The purpose of the contest is to provide financial help to students. Therefore, Studybay will only accept entries from current undergraduate and graduate college students and graduating high school students pursuing higher education.
Studybay uses an AI detector and its own software to analyze all essays submitted to its contests. Papers must be the entrant’s original work and not contain any content generated by ChatGPT or any other AI content generator.
Your Voice, Your Victory: Judging Criteria Revealed
There is no one topic on this list that will make writers more likely to win. Contestants are free to pick the one that interests them the most.
A council of five experts will evaluate the submissions. This group will grade essays based on the following criteria:
— Referencing (worth 10 points): Writers must use the appropriate referencing method (i.e., MLA).
— Grammar, punctuation, and spelling (worth 20 points): Work must be free of grammatical mistakes, punctuation errors, and misspellings.
— Structure (worth 20 points): The essay must be laid out in a logical, organized fashion that makes sense to the reader.
— Content (worth 20 points): Ideas must be presented coherently and funded on thorough research. The essay must not contain any misinformation.
— Language and style (worth 20 points): The essay should demonstrate that the writer has an advanced understanding of language and linguistic style.
Contest winners and runners-up will receive a one-time payment made directly to them within five days after the council makes its decision.
Winning essays, with the consent of their authors, will be posted on studybay.com. Studybay will also promote these essays across its social media accounts to inspire and encourage other students to apply in the future.
Contestants who submitted essays by the deadline but did not receive a reply can reach out to the Studybay support team to ensure their application was received. The support team can be contacted either through email or the live chat service at studybay.com.
Students who want greater insight into their essay grade, such as the total number of points won and whether any mistakes caused them to lose points, are also invited to reach out to the customer support team.
Those who took part in a previous Studybay essay-writing contest can still submit entries, even if they are a past winner. However, they will need to submit proof of school enrollment once again. Studybay also asks that previous winners who do not truly need the money consider not applying again to allow someone else the chance to win.
Beyond the Written Word: Embracing the Digital Age with a New Video Contest
In a departure from its traditional essay contests, Studybay is branching out this year to embrace the digital age more fully by hosting its inaugural video contest, focused on education and student life. This new venture invites students to creatively express their academic and extracurricular experiences through the compelling format of short videos, to be shared on popular platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. The contest offers a prize pool of $15,000 and welcomes participants to submit their entries by May 31, 2024.
For those intrigued by this unique opportunity to merge educational insights with digital creativity, more information and detailed participation guidelines are readily available on Studybay's website and social media platforms. The Studybay video contest represents a fresh, dynamic way for students to engage with their academic journey and share their unique perspectives with a broader audience.
