Işık Abla Ministries (IAM) Ignites Hope, Empowerment, Takes Stand Against Christian Persecution Worldwide

My journey has taught me the importance of standing up for truth and justice. We cannot ignore the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Christ.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Işık Abla Ministries (IAM) is a global beacon of hope and empowerment led by visionary founder and CEO Işık Abla. Born in Istanbul, Turkey, and now based in Hampton Roads, Virginia, USA, Işık Abla's journey epitomizes profound transformation and unwavering faith. Growing up in a tumultuous country and a Muslim home. In 1996, fleeing to America to escape violence.
Given recent news headlines, IAM has intensified its efforts in raising awareness about Christian persecution, particularly in the Middle East and North African regions. Işık herself has been vocal about the increasing threats and violence faced by Christians in these regions and has called for a global prayer movement in support of persecuted believers. From an evangelical viewpoint, she recognizes the need for new believers to be fully equipped in their new faith journey, as they often experience familial rejection and cultural hostility upon their decision to follow Jesus.
Işık Abla also emphasizes the importance of advocating for and standing up for Muslim-background Christian believers, who often face heightened persecution and discrimination during Ramadan. As the holy month concludes on April 9, she urges individuals and communities to show solidarity and support for these vulnerable individuals and to work towards promoting religious freedom and human rights.
In a statement, Işık Abla stated, "My journey has taught me the importance of standing up for truth and justice. We cannot ignore the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Christ. It is imperative that we stand together in solidarity and prayer, advocate for their rights and safety, and extend the love of Jesus to individuals of all faiths and backgrounds."
As a Muslim background believer, she is uniquely positioned, knowing the culture, language, and social norms, to authentically and relationally share the Good News of Jesus Christ with Muslims. Işık's life experiences and faith journey significantly influence IAM’s mission, propelling the organization’s commitment to empower women, develop leaders, alleviate poverty, advocate for human rights from a biblical worldview, and share the hope of Jesus both locally and globally.
She desires to see 1 Billion Muslims come to know Jesus. With over 16 years in ministry, she has become a global leader and speaker in over 200 nations. IAM reaches over 700 million individuals world-wide in multiple languages through various media platforms and outreach efforts, including Television, Social Media, Radio, church plants, and other preaching and teaching venues.
About: IŞIK ABLA
Isik Abla was born in Istanbul, Turkey, and raised in a Muslim home. Throughout her life, she experienced verbal and physical abuse and found herself in a highly violent, abusive marriage.
Işık earned a bachelor’s degree in literature and an advanced business degree. She worked in high-ranking executive positions for some of Turkey's largest corporations and traveled throughout Europe.
In 1996, she fled to America from violence. After years of struggling to start her career all over again in a foreign country and failing in many areas of her personal life, Işık fell into a deep depression. She became suicidal. On the day she was planning to end her life, she had a personal encounter with God. She completely surrendered her life to Jesus.
From that moment on, her life remarkably changed for the better. After receiving the Lord’s call to full-time ministry, she attended the Ambassador’s Commission School of Ministry. Soon after her graduation, she became an ordained minister. She studied Biblical studies. Following she attended Yale and Harvard Universities for leadership training.
Today, Işık’s programs are broadcast in multiple languages in over 200 countries on six continents and are available to more than 700 million people.
Her message of hope, love, and redemption, found only in a loving God, resonates and continues to reach the Muslim world for Christ. As a Muslim background believer, she is uniquely positioned, knowing the culture, language, and social norms, to authentically and relationally share the good news of Jesus Christ with Muslims.
