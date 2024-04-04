Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market size was ~ USD 1,300 million in 2023, estimates DelveInsight

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market

Dry AMDcompanies are Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Molecular Partners, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Aevitas Therapeutics, Alexion AstraZeneca, Belite Bio, etc.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market.

Some facts of the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

• In 2023, in the 7MM the total Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market size was ~ USD 1,300 million.

• Leading Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration companies working in the market are Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Molecular Partners, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Aevitas Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, InflammX Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Belite Bio, Katairo, Cognition Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Galimedix Therapeutics, Amarna Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Isarna Therapeutics, and others.

• Key Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies expected to launch in the market are Iptacopan (LNP023), ALK-001, RPESC-RPE-4W, PRIMA, QA102, Active Comparator CT1812, ASP7317, Tacrolimus, OCU410, GT005, AVD-104, and others.

• On January 2024, Smilebiotek Zhuhai Limited announced a study of Phase 2 Clinical Trials for QA102. This is a phase 2, double-masked, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-response study. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of QA102 oral capsules on the development of GA or CNV in high-risk eyes.

• On March 2024, Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited announced a Phase 2, open-label, outcomes-assessor masked, multicentre, randomised, controlled study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of two doses of GT005 administered as a single subretinal injection in subjects with GA secondary to AMD. The trial includes a screening period of up to 8 weeks and a 96-week study period. Subjects will be randomised to one of two groups; GT005 or the untreated control group.

• On January 2023, Luxa Biotechnology Inc. announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 Clinical Trials for RPESC-RPE-4W. The main objective of the study is evaluation of the safety and tolerability of RPESC-RPE-4W as therapy for dry AMD.

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye condition that affects the macula, a small area near the center of the retina. It is characterized by the gradual deterioration of light-sensitive cells in the macula, leading to a loss of central vision. This condition typically develops as a person ages and is a leading cause of vision impairment in older adults. Dry AMD is distinguished by the presence of drusen, small yellow deposits under the retina. Symptoms may include blurred or distorted vision, difficulty recognizing faces or reading, and the appearance of dark spots in the central vision. While there is currently no cure for dry AMD, treatments such as anti-VEGF injections and laser therapy may help slow its progression and manage symptoms. Regular eye exams are essential for early detection and management of dry AMD to preserve vision and quality of life.

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market trends by analyzing the impact of current Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology

The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration drugs recently launched in the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Development Activities

The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment markets in the upcoming years are Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Molecular Partners, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Aevitas Therapeutics, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, InflammX Therapeutics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease, Belite Bio, Katairo, Cognition Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Galimedix Therapeutics, Amarna Therapeutics, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Isarna Therapeutics, and others.

Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Report Key Insights

1. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Population

2. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

4. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Opportunities

6. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Approaches

7. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Analysis

8. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Overview at a Glance

5. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Disease Background and Overview

6. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Journey

7. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment

11. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Marketed Products

12. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Emerging Therapies

13. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market

18. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers

19. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

