Epique Realty's Meteoric Rise: Dynamic Partnership with Power Couple Robert & Cambria Henry & Haven Real Estate GrouP

Bringing Robert and Cambria and the Haven PowerTeam™ onboard with Epique is a fantastic opportunity to enhance the real estate experience in Washington.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epique is excited to announce that Robert and Cambria Henry and their team from Haven Real Estate Group have joined Epique. Chris Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, warmly welcomes the newest members, stating, "We are thrilled to have them join our Epique family."
Epique has been setting new standards of excellence in the real estate sector since its inception. Through a combination of numerous free benefits and groundbreaking AI-based technology, the brokerage has experienced extraordinary growth, empowering agents to succeed in today’s uncertain market.
Carl W. R. Dufton, an accomplished real estate leader, joined Epique in July 2023 as the Designated State Broker for Epique in Washington, the eighth state to become a part of the Epique Realty family. With Carl's local expertise and dedication to Epique Realty's mission, he has been instrumental in driving success in the Washington market. Today, Epique is a nationwide powerhouse with over 1,500 agents spread across more than thirty states.
Carl played a key role in identifying well-respected members of the Washington real estate scene, Robert and Cambria Henry, to join Epique. Co-Founder of Haven Real Estate Group, Robert Henry, is also a Performance Coach, Speaker, and Author of the recently published book, ‘Unleashing Your Own Potential.’
Robert and Cambria Henry have made Epique the home for their team of brokers, Haven Real Estate Group. Thus, aligning Haven with Epique as a distinguished PowerTeam™. This elite status represents high volume teams and ensures members receive top awards and discounts offered by Epique.
Josh Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Bringing Robert and Cambria and the Haven PowerTeam™ onboard with Epique is a fantastic opportunity to enhance the real estate experience in Washington.”
Haven Real Estate Group, guided by the motto "You deserve an agent that has your best interest in mind," focuses on delivering a smooth and stress-free experience for clients in Northeast Washington and Northwest Idaho. Their personalized service approach aims to provide clients with a luxury concierge experience.
Cambria Henry shares her excitement about joining Epique, emphasizing their commitment to empowering agents and delivering exceptional service to clients. With a shared mission, Cambria envisions a successful partnership that creates lasting value for stakeholders. “I am honored to bring my valued team of agents from Haven Real Estate to join the Epique family. Together as partners, we will chart a course for success and create lasting value for our agents and clients.”
Cambria’s dedication to helping others reach their full potential is evident in her role as a Performance Coach and mentor for real estate agents. Through Haven's training programs, agents are equipped with the skills to build lasting relationships and add value to the community.
Robert Henry’s early years, marred by crime and tough choices, took a dramatic turn during a five-year stint in federal prison. It was there that Robert began rewriting his story, transforming challenges into steppingstones. Fast forward two decades, and he is not just a successful business owner, but a guide and mentor to those aiming to unlock their potential and chase success.
Robert Henry's journey from adversity to success is chronicled in his book, "Unleashing Your Own Potential." Drawing from his own personal experiences, the book serves as a guide for individuals seeking personal growth and empowerment.
About Epique Realty:
Epique Realty is not merely a brokerage; it is a movement. Renowned for its commitment to providing agents with outstanding benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in an ever-changing industry. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. #BeEpique
