A Revolutionary and Resounding Voice in Hip Hop – JEANNA-SIS Drops Debut Album “EYES WIDE OPEN”
With the worldwide release of her debut album "EYES WIDE OPEN" on April 19th, 2024, the female Eminem is ready to shake the foundations of the hip hop scene. Through her four singles, including the hits "FRENEMY" and "Still searching for STAN," JEANNA-SIS merges her unparalleled lyrical prowess with beats from the likes of Maxx Beats and Freek van Workum, creating a sonic experience that's as unforgettable as it is transformative.
The artist’s debut album, “EYES WIDE OPEN,” is a bold declaration of her presence in the music industry, showcasing her ability to weave narratives that speak to the heart of the human condition.
The new album presents a rich kaleidoscope of sound and emotion, exploring themes of love, betrayal, mental health, and the quest for freedom. With each track, JEANNA-SIS invites listeners into her world, offering a raw and unbridled look at her personal journey.
From the electrifying beats of “JEANNA on EMMA” to the introspective lyrics of “Not Enough,” her music strikes a balance between infectious rhythm and profound storytelling.
At the core of “EYES WIDE OPEN” is JEANNA-SIS’s dedication to authenticity. Whether she’s sharing the pain of losing a best friend in “Still searching for STAN” or celebrating the complexities of love in “True Colors,” her music is a testament to the power of honest expression.
JEANNA-SIS’s debut album takes audiences on a journey through the highs and lows of life, captured in melody and rhyme. With “EYES WIDE OPEN,” she not only introduces herself to the world but also offers a beacon of hope and inspiration to those navigating their own struggles.
As she continues to gain listeners, fans, and followers, there’s no doubt that JEANNA-SIS is a force to be reckoned with in the hip hop world. As JEANNA-SIS sets her sights on the future, her dreams of touring the world stages and meeting her idol, Eminem, reflect her boundless ambition.
A bridge between cultures, a message of strength, and a celebration of the indomitable human spirit – “EYES WIDE OPEN” forms the beginning for the remarkable artist. Stream JEANNA-SIS’ new music on Spotify and other official music streaming platforms. Follow the artist on social media for updates on her new and upcoming music.
ABOUT
JEANNA-SIS is not just making music, she is a Hip Hop artist who continues to make history. Her journey is one of resilience, creativity, and undeniable talent. From her early days as a pianist and saxophonist to her evolution into a hip hop powerhouse, her music has always been a reflection of her innermost experiences and emotions.
What sets JEANNA-SIS apart is her fearless approach to music-making. She’s not here to follow trends or fit into predefined boxes; she’s here to blaze her own trail. Her album includes a range of influences, from pop to electro, all while staying true to her hip hop roots. The inclusion of SKITs adds a personal touch to the album, providing glimpses into her life and creative process.
