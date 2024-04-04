Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Market to witness growth by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Market Forecast

Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology companies are Spark Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Beacon Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, Exegenesis, Frontera Therapeutics, etc.

DelveInsight's "Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market.

Some facts of the Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

• The total Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market size in the 7MM was nearly USD 50 million in 2020 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2024-2034).

• Leading Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology companies working in the market are Spark Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Beacon Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, Exegenesis Bio, Frontera Therapeutics, HuidaGene Therapeutics, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, GenSight Biologics, Sylentis, Neurophth Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Eyevensys, Atsena Therapeutics Inc., Coave Therapeutics, OCUGEN, INC, Visgenx, Amarna Therapeutics, Ikarovec, Homology Medicines, Ray Therapeutics, Shanghai Refreshgene Technology Co., Ltd., Complement Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics, and others.

• Key Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Therapies expected to launch in the market are LUXTURNA, RGX-314, AGTC-501, ADVM-022, EXG102-031, FT 002, HG202, CT103A, GS010, SYL1001, NFS-01, JNJ 81201887, MCO-010, EYS 606, ATSN-201, CTx PDE6B, OCU 400, VGX 0111, AMA 004, IKC159V, Eye disorder Research project, RTx-021, RRG001, CTx 001, ABO-505, and others.

• In December 2023, MeiraGTx Holdings disclosed a deal with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, to acquire the remaining stakes in bota-vec aimed at treating XLRP. Additionally, they entered into agreements for commercial supply and technology transfer related to bota-vec manufacturing.

• In September 2023, Kriya Therapeutics Inc. and Everads forged an exclusive licensing, collaboration, and supply arrangement. This therapy represents a novel approach to treating ophthalmic diseases, including geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), impacting around 1 million individuals in the United States.

• In July 2023, Astellas Pharma Inc. and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. disclosed a licensing agreement wherein Astellas secures rights to employ the intravitreal retinotropic R100* vector, developed by 4DMT, for a specific genetic target associated with rare monogenic ophthalmic disease(s). This deal includes options for Astellas to expand its usage to two additional targets, subject to additional option exercise fees.

• In June 2023, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. announced a non-exclusive, royalty-based licensing agreement with Ray Therapeutics for Adverum's proprietary RTX 015 (AAV.7m8 intravitreal (IVT) vector capsid) to be utilized alongside Ray's optogenetics payload. As per the terms, Adverum grants Ray Therapeutics a global, non-exclusive license for AAV.7m8 to prevent, treat, diagnose, or alleviate any ocular disorder using Ray's optogenetics methodology.

• In January 2023, Viatris Inc. finalized the acquisition of Oyster Point Pharma and Famy Life Sciences, establishing the Viatris Eye Care Division. Under the definitive agreement, Viatris acquired Oyster Point Pharma for approximately USD 415 million in upfront cash, inclusive of a USD 11 per share payout to Oyster Point Pharma shareholders through a tender offer, along with the repayment of specified debt obligations of Oyster Point Pharma.

Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Overview

Gene therapy in ophthalmology shows promise for treating various ocular diseases. Recent advancements include licensing agreements between companies like Kriya Therapeutics Inc., Everads, Astellas Pharma Inc., and 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., facilitating the utilization of innovative vectors and genetic targets. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. also plays a role, granting licenses for their vector capsid technology to entities like Ray Therapeutics. These developments aim to address conditions such as geographic atrophy (GA) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Additionally, acquisitions, such as Viatris Inc.'s purchase of Oyster Point Pharma and Famy Life Sciences, signal the growing interest in establishing dedicated divisions for eye care. These collaborations and acquisitions underscore the industry's commitment to advancing gene therapy solutions for ocular disorders, potentially benefitting millions of individuals worldwide.

Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Market

The Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market trends by analyzing the impact of current Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Epidemiology

The Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology drugs recently launched in the Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Pipeline Development Activities

The Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Gene Therapy in Ophthalmology treatment markets in the upcoming years are Spark Therapeutics, Regenxbio, Beacon Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, Exegenesis Bio, Frontera Therapeutics, HuidaGene Therapeutics, Nanjing IASO Biotherapeutics, GenSight Biologics, Sylentis, Neurophth Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Eyevensys, Atsena Therapeutics Inc., Coave Therapeutics, OCUGEN, INC, Visgenx, Amarna Therapeutics, Ikarovec, Homology Medicines, Ray Therapeutics, Shanghai Refreshgene Technology Co., Ltd., Complement Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics, and others.

