Anticipated Growth in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Forecast

The non-muscle invasive bladder cancer companies are UroGen Pharma, Pfizer, Roche, CG Oncology, ImmunityBio, Theralase, enGene, SURGE Therapeutics, and others.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report

• The total NMIBC market size in the US was estimated to be USD 1,700 million in 2023, which is expected to grow during the forecast period (2024–2034).

• According to DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of NMIBC in the US was approximately 200K cases in 2022, which is expected to increase in the study period (2020–2034).

• Leading non-muscle invasive bladder cancer companies such as UroGen Pharma, Pfizer, Roche, CG Oncology, ImmunityBio, Theralase, enGene, SURGE Therapeutics, Aura Biosciences, UroGen Pharma Ltd., FKD Therapies Oy, ImmunityBio, Inc., Protara Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Tyra Biosciences, Inc, and others are developing novel non-muscle invasive bladder cancer drugs that can be available in the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market in the coming years.

• Some of the key therapies for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer treatment include UGN-102, Sasanlimab (PF-06801591), TECENTRIQ, CG0070, N-803, TLD-1433, EG-70, STM-416, AU-011, UGN-102, ADSTILADRIN, BCG+N-803, TARA-002, TAR-200, TYRA-300, and others.

• In December 2022, US FDA approved ADSTILADRIN (nadofaragenefiradenovec-vncg), a non-replicating adenoviral vector-based gene therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with high-riskBacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS) with or without papillary tumors.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Overview

Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is a type of bladder cancer. NMIBC is a type of cancer that exclusively grows in the thin tissue on the interior surface of the bladder. The bladder muscle is not implicated in NMIBC, and the tumor does not spread outside the bladder. The most common symptom of bladder cancer, which is generally painless, is blood in the urine. Other NMIBC symptoms include frequent and urgent urination, pain when passing pee, pain in the lower abdomen, and back pain. Doctors determine the stage of your bladder cancer by examining how far the tumors have spread into the bladder. This is known as the T stage. There are three T stages of nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer: Tis or CIS, Ta, and T1.

The healthcare professional will first perform a comprehensive medical history and physical exam to diagnose NMIBC, and then the patient will be sent to a urologist who will run additional tests to confirm the diagnosis. Urine cytology, blood tests, CT scans, cystoscopy, and rigid cystoscopy are among the diagnostics used to diagnose NMIBC.

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The non-muscle invasive bladder cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Prevalent Cases of Bladder Cancer

• Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

• Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Tumor Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

• Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Grade-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

• Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Risk-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment Market

NMIBC is still a difficult disease to treat, with significant rates of recurrence and progression associated with existing treatments. The high rates of progression and recurrence with current therapy for NMIBC demand lifelong active surveillance, making bladder cancer the most expensive malignancy to treat from diagnosis to death, and increasing the need for novel therapeutics in NMIBC patients. NMIBC is a broad subtype of urothelial bladder cancer with a wide range of recurrence and progression rates. Risk-adapted treatment is critical for balancing treatment-related side effects with effective disease control, and there are numerous nomograms and ways to help, each with particular limits.

The current NMIBC treatment options include KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), ADSTILADRIN, surgery, intravesical immunotherapy (BCG), and intravesical chemotherapy. Intermediate- or high-risk NMIBC is often treated with transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT), followed by adjuvant BCG immunotherapy, which is the gold standard treatment for lowering tumor recurrence rates and avoiding subsequent stage advancement. TURBT with fulguration followed by intravesical therapy within 24 hours is the most common treatment for stage 0 bladder cancer. Sometimes no additional therapy is required. A cystoscopy is then performed every 3-6 months to check for signs of cancer recurrence. If BCG fails, Valrubicin may be administered. However, not all experts agree on this approach.

Key Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies and Companies

• UGN-102: UroGen Pharma

• Sasanlimab (PF-06801591): Pfizer

• TECENTRIQ: Roche

• CG0070: CG Oncology

• N-803: ImmunityBio

• TLD-1433: Theralase

• EG-70: enGene

• STM-416: SURGE Therapeutics

• AU-011: Aura Biosciences

• UGN-102: UroGen Pharma Ltd.

• ADSTILADRIN: FKD Therapies Oy

• BCG+N-803: ImmunityBio, Inc.

• TARA-002: Protara Therapeutics

• TAR-200: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

• TYRA-300: Tyra Biosciences, Inc

Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Dynamics

The non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market is expected to change in the coming years. Several trials are currently underway that may yield data that will improve oncologist practice and so improve the short-and long-term prognosis for NMIBC. The growing prevalence of NMIBC creates a potential opportunity to raise awareness and innovate therapies to drive the NMIBC market. Moreover, there are few medicines available for the treatment and diagnostics of NMIBC, creating the lucrative potential for developing therapies. In addition, increasing R&D activities to introduce biomarkers for better diagnosis and combination therapy with BCG could propel the growth of the NMIBC market.

Furthermore, the expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are likely to boost the growth of the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market. Current chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and BCG all have negative side effects. Lack of technical reach, general population knowledge, and inadequate diagnosis in many emerging markets are major constraints to the growth of the NMIBC market. Moreover, many accessible treatments for NMIBC are off-label, and thus frequently favor over-the-counter medication, which can pose a danger to incoming approved drugs due to high cost.

Furthermore, the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the non-muscle invasive bladder cancer market growth.

Scope of the Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report

• Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Companies: UroGen Pharma, Pfizer, Roche, CG Oncology, ImmunityBio, Theralase, enGene, SURGE Therapeutics, Aura Biosciences, UroGen Pharma Ltd., FKD Therapies Oy, ImmunityBio, Inc., Protara Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Tyra Biosciences, Inc, and others.

• Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies: UGN-102, Sasanlimab (PF-06801591), TECENTRIQ, CG0070, N-803, TLD-1433, EG-70, STM-416, AU-011, UGN-102, ADSTILADRIN, BCG+N-803, TARA-002, TAR-200, TYRA-300, and others.

• Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

• Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Drugs

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

• Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Key Insights

2. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report Introduction

3. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

4. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Executive Summary

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment and Management

7. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Patient Journey

9. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Marketed Drugs

10. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Drugs

11. Seven Major Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Analysis

12. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Outlook

13. Potential of Current and Emerging Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Therapies

14. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer KOL Views

15. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Unmet Needs

16. Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer SWOT Analysis

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

