Japan Ski Experience Takes Home Prestigious Ski Asia Award for Japan's Best Ski Travel Agent
Japan Ski Experience is thrilled to announce its recent accolade, which highlights its commitment to delivering exceptional ski holiday experiences in Japan.KUTCHAN, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ski Asia Awards, now in their 5th year, are renowned for acknowledging excellence in the ski tourism sector across Asia, and attract submissions from top contenders in the industry. Japan Ski Experience emerged victorious from a public vote in the category of 'Japan's Best Ski Travel Agent', standing out for its dedication to providing unparalleled service and expertise in crafting unforgettable ski adventures.
Founded by Lindsay Colbert and Ben Thorpe, both from the UK, and both former English teachers in Niigata Prefecture, Japan Ski Experience grew out of a passion for Japanese powder snow and culture. As the company grew, it took the greatest pride in showcasing the beauty and excitement of Japan's most renowned ski destinations. Japan Ski Experience has continually elevated the standard for ski travel services. By curating bespoke itineraries tailored to individual preferences and ensuring seamless experiences from booking to the return home, the company has solidified its position as a leader in the industry.
In 2023 Japan Ski Experience was selected as finalists in the category of World's Best Ski Travel Agent at the World Ski Awards. To be considered for the award together with some of the top names in the industry was a privilege which spurred them on to greater achievements . This year they went on to win the Ski Asia award for Japan's Best Ski Travel Agent 2024 based on the votes of more than 10,000 members of the public.
"We are incredibly honored to receive the Ski Asia Award for Japan's Best Ski Travel Agent," said Lindsay Colbert, Managing Director at Japan Ski Experience. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with exceptional ski holidays in Japan."
Japan Ski Experience's success is underpinned by its deep understanding of Japan's ski resorts, including Niseko, Hakuba, Rusutsu and Furano, among others. The company's comprehensive knowledge, combined with personalized service and attention to detail, ensures that each client enjoys a tailor-made ski experience that exceeds expectations.
For more information about Japan Ski Experience and its award-winning ski travel services, please visit https://japanskiexperience.com/
