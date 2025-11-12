Japan Ski Experience Wins World’s Best Ski Travel Agent to Japan 2025

Japan Ski Experience has been named World’s Best Ski Travel Agent to Japan 2025 at the 13th Annual World Ski Awards.

KUTCHAN, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japan Ski Experience has been named World’s Best Ski Travel Agent to Japan 2025 at the 13th Annual World Ski Awards, the global initiative that celebrates excellence across the international ski tourism industry.For almost two decades, Japan Ski Experience has specialised in Japan ski holidays, offering guests expert guidance, a comprehensive range of accommodation, and seamless travel arrangements across leading resorts including Niseko Hakuba , Furano and Rusutsu.Founded in 2007 by Lindsay Colbert and Ben Thorpe, the company has grown from a two-person start-up to a trusted authority in Japan ski travel, serving thousands of international guests each winter.“When Ben Thorpe and I co-founded Japan Ski Experience back in 2007, we could never have imagined the incredible journey it would take us on. It’s been a true privilege to help thousands of people discover Japan’s ski resorts, pairing the best accommodation recommendations with seamless travel arrangements. We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition, and we can’t wait to continue this journey in the years ahead.” - Managing Director Lindsay ColbertThe award recognises Japan Ski Experience’s longstanding commitment to quality guest experiences and its contribution to the development of Japan’s ski tourism industry through close partnerships and detailed local knowledge.The World Ski Awards, established in 2013, form part of the World Travel Awards programme and aim to raise standards across the ski tourism sector by celebrating excellence among resorts, hotels, and travel operators worldwide. Winners are determined through a combination of public and industry votes, representing both professional endorsement and guest confidence.

