Japan Ski Experience Wins Specialty Travel Agency of the Year – Japan

Lindsay Colbert, Ben Thorpe and Justine Anbeek at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025

KUTCHAN, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japan Ski Experience has been named Specialty Travel Agency of the Year – Japan at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Asia, recognising the company’s long-standing role as the leading ski focused travel agent to Japan’s ski resorts. The awards ceremony took place on 25 November 2025 in Singapore, attended by business directors Lindsay Colbert, Ben Thorpe and Justine Anbeek.The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards celebrate organisations demonstrating strong performance and consistent contribution within the Asian travel sector. Japan Ski Experience was selected in recognition of its established presence in Japan’s ski resorts and its detailed understanding of destination-specific travel requirements.“We have been fortunate to grow a team who share that same passion and who put in the hard work required to deliver for our guests every day. I want to thank every member of our team, our partners in Japan who provide the services we are proud to offer, and the many clients who return to us year after year. They have all played a part in making Japan Ski Experience what it is today.” - Lindsay Colbert, Managing Director.This recognition follows a series of awards in 2025, including World’s Best Ski Travel Agent to Japan at the World Ski Awards, Japan’s Best Ski Travel Agent at the Ski Asia Awards and Best Family Friendly Travel Operator at the Little Steps Asia Awards.These awards reflect the value of a service model built around customer centric service, local knowledge, long-standing supplier relationships and consistent year-round presence in Japan’s ski resorts including Niseko Hakuba , Furano and Rusutsu.

