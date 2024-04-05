IG CloudOps Sets its Sights on the USA: Opens Office in Austin, Texas
IG CloudOps expands into the USA, with its new Austin office, over 70 customers across 8 countries
IG CloudOps has been a fantastic partner for us. I've felt a few times already that they exemplify the difference between truly understanding the cloud and those that just play around with it.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IG CloudOps, a leading provider of cloud support, management, and consultancy services, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the United States market. With a growing clientele spanning over 70 customers across 8 countries, IG CloudOps has established itself as a trusted partner in managing Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure platforms.
— Peter Bernardo, Novi AMS (USA)
The move into the US market marks a significant milestone for IG CloudOps as it extends its reach and capabilities to cater to the evolving needs of businesses in the region. With the opening of a satellite office in Austin, Texas, located at 701 Tillery Street, Unit 12-1330, Austin, Texas 78702,
IG CloudOps is strategically positioned to provide unparalleled support and consultancy services to businesses across the United States.
"Our expansion into the US market signifies our commitment to delivering exceptional cloud solutions and services to businesses worldwide," said Steve Rastall, CEO of IG CloudOps. "With our proven track record and expertise in managing AWS and Azure environments, we are excited to bring our innovative approach to cloud operations to businesses in the United States."
IG CloudOps boasts a diverse clientele ranging from startups to enterprise-level organisations, spanning various industries such as technology, finance, healthcare, and retail. Leveraging its extensive experience and industry insights, IG CloudOps offers a comprehensive cloud management platform (CloudOps) tailored to meet the unique requirements of each client.
With the expansion into the US market, IG CloudOps aims to build long-lasting partnerships with businesses seeking to leverage the power of cloud technology to fuel innovation and growth. The company's commitment to excellence, coupled with its customer-centric approach, has earned it a reputation for delivering unparalleled service and support to clients worldwide.
For businesses looking to streamline their cloud operations and maximize their investment in AWS and Azure, IG CloudOps offers a range of services, including:
• Support & Consultancy
• Cost Management & Optimisation
• SecOps & DevOps
• Managed Services & Hosting
• Rescue & Health Check
• Roadmap & Application Modernisation
To learn more about IG CloudOps and its services, visit www.igcloudops.com or contact the Austin office at (+1) 737-304-6185 or via email at sales@igcloudops.com.
About IG CloudOps: IG CloudOps is a leading provider of cloud support, management, and consultancy services, helping businesses optimize and manage their AWS and Azure environments. With a global clientele and a team of experienced professionals, IG CloudOps delivers innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. Headquartered in London, UK, IG CloudOps is expanding its reach to serve businesses in the United States market.
