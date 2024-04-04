Hemophilia A Market to witness growth by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

Hemophilia A Market Forecast

Hemophilia A companies are Roche, ApcinteX, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Bayer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hemophilia A, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hemophilia A market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Hemophilia A market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Hemophilia A market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Hemophilia A treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Hemophilia A market.

Some facts of the Hemophilia A Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Hemophilia A market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

• The total Hemophilia A Market Size in the 7MM is nearly USD ~11,200 million in 2023 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2024–2034).

• Leading Hemophilia A companies working in the market are Roche (Spark Therapeutics), ApcinteX, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Bayer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others.

• Key Hemophilia A Therapies expected to launch in the market are RG6357 (SPK-8011), RG6358 (SPK-8016), SerpinPC, Concizumab (NN7415), Fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774), BIVV001 (Efanesoctocog alfa) (rFVIIIFc-VWF-XTEN), Marstacimab (PF-06741086), NNC0365-3769 A (Mim8), Giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525 or PF-07055480), BAY2599023 (DTX201 AAV FVIII), and others.

• In June of 2023, BioMarin disclosed that the FDA had granted approval to Roctavian for use as a single-dose therapy in individuals with severe hemophilia A.

• In February 2023, the FDA in the United States gave the green light to ALTUVIIIO (efanesoctocog alfa), a replacement therapy for factor VIII, for both adults and children diagnosed with hemophilia A. ALTUVIIIO is prescribed for regular preventive measures, as well as for addressing bleeding incidents when needed, and for managing the perioperative period (surgery) in adults and children suffering from hemophilia A.

Hemophilia A Overview

Hemophilia A is a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by deficient or dysfunctional clotting factor VIII, leading to prolonged bleeding episodes and poor wound healing. Typically, it primarily affects males, though females can carry the genetic mutation. Symptoms include easy bruising, prolonged bleeding from minor cuts or injuries, and spontaneous bleeding into joints or muscles, which can lead to chronic joint damage and pain. Diagnosis involves blood tests to measure clotting factor levels. Treatment focuses on replacing the missing clotting factor through intravenous infusions of factor VIII concentrates or recombinant factor VIII products. Additionally, patients may receive preventive therapy to reduce the risk of bleeding episodes or medications to manage complications like joint pain. With proper management and care, individuals with hemophilia A can lead fulfilling lives, although they require ongoing medical supervision and support.

Hemophilia A Market

The Hemophilia A market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Hemophilia A market trends by analyzing the impact of current Hemophilia A therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Hemophilia A market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Hemophilia A market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Hemophilia A market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Hemophilia A Epidemiology

The Hemophilia A epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Hemophilia A patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Hemophilia A market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Hemophilia A Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Hemophilia A drugs recently launched in the Hemophilia A market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Hemophilia A market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Hemophilia A Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Hemophilia A market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Hemophilia A Pipeline Development Activities

The Hemophilia A report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Hemophilia A key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Hemophilia A Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Hemophilia A Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Hemophilia A treatment markets in the upcoming years are Roche (Spark Therapeutics), ApcinteX, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Bayer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others.

Hemophilia A Report Key Insights

1. Hemophilia A Patient Population

2. Hemophilia A Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Hemophilia A Market

4. Hemophilia A Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Hemophilia A Market Opportunities

6. Hemophilia A Therapeutic Approaches

7. Hemophilia A Pipeline Analysis

8. Hemophilia A Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Hemophilia A Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Hemophilia A Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Hemophilia A Market Overview at a Glance

5. Hemophilia A Disease Background and Overview

6. Hemophilia A Patient Journey

7. Hemophilia A Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Hemophilia A Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Hemophilia A Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Hemophilia A Treatment

11. Hemophilia A Marketed Products

12. Hemophilia A Emerging Therapies

13. Hemophilia A Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Hemophilia A Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Hemophilia A Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Hemophilia A Market

18. Hemophilia A Market Drivers

19. Hemophilia A Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

