Nasal Polyposis Market Size is Expected to Rise at a Significant CAGR of 9% in the 7MM, asserts DelveInsight

Some of the key facts of the Nasal Polyposis Market Report:

The Nasal Polyposis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

The Nasal Polyposis Treatment Market Size is Anticipated to Increase at a Significant CAGR of 9% in the 7MM, As per DelveInsight

As more biologics are expected to get launched in the upcoming years, the ratio of patients opting for surgery might reduce due to the excellent efficacy of biologics and also less possibility of recurrence of the disease.

The increase in Nasal Polyposis market size is a direct result of the expected approval of emerging therapies and the growing Nasal Polyposis patient population in the 7MM.

Key Nasal Polyposis Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, Optinose US Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Intersect ENT, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Connect Biopharma, and others

Key Nasal Polyposis Therapies: Fasenra (benralizumab), Tezepelumab, CBP-201, and others. With the expected launch of Fasenra (benralizumab) in 2022 and Tezepelumab in 2023, the market will witness an upsurge during the forecast period (2022–2032), and others

The Nasal Polyposis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males are slightly more affected in the case of Nasal Polyposis

The Nasal Polyposis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Nasal Polyposis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Nasal Polyposis market dynamics.

Nasal Polyposis Overview

Nasal polyposis refers to small, benign growths resembling drops that develop within the mucosa, the lining tissues, of the nasal passages, potentially leading to obstruction. Two main types of nasal polyps exist: ethmoidal polyps and antrochoanal polyps. Ethmoidal polyps, which are more common, originate from the ethmoidal sinuses situated between the nose and the eyes. Antrochoanal polyps are less prevalent. Nasal polyps can arise due to chronic inflammation triggered by factors such as infection, allergies, drug reactions, or immune system disorders. Common symptoms of nasal polyps include a runny nose, congestion, or post-nasal drip. However, in some instances, individuals may experience no noticeable symptoms.

Nasal Polyposis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

According to DelveInsight, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Nasal Polyposis across the 7MM exceeded 4 million in 2021, with the United States reporting the highest number of cases.

In the EU5 nations, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases, totaling 617,716, while Spain had the lowest number in 2021.

Nasal Polyposis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Nasal Polyposis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS)

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Chronic Rhinosinusitis (CRS)

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nasal Polyposis

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Nasal Polyposis

Nasal Polyposis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Nasal Polyposis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Nasal Polyposis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Nasal Polyposis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Nasal Polyposis Therapies and Key Companies

Fasenra: AstraZeneca

Tezepelumab: AstraZeneca/Amgen

CBP-201: Connect Biopharma

Nasal Polyposis Market

Patients typically receive medical treatment in primary care settings as the initial approach before considering surgical interventions. The objective of treatment is to eliminate or significantly reduce the size of nasal polyps, leading to relief from nasal obstruction, improvement in sinus drainage, and restoration of olfaction and taste.

Presently, corticosteroids (both intranasal and systemic) and biologics (including Dupixent, Xolair, and Nucala) are utilized for the treatment of Nasal Polyps. Additionally, corticosteroid implants such as Propel and Sinuva are available to enhance surgical outcomes and manage recurrent Nasal Polyps. Depending on the patient's requirements, antihistamines, antibiotics, and NSAIDs may also be prescribed. If medical interventions fail to improve the patient's condition, surgical removal of the polyps may be considered.

Recently, the Nasal Polyposis market has introduced three biologics (Nucala: mepolizumab; Dupixent: dupilumab; Xolair: omalizumab). Biologics are often preferred over primary surgery, especially in patients with concurrent conditions such as asthma alongside CRSwNP, those with limited access to surgery, patients who decline surgical options, and/or those with a high risk of complications. Immediate post-surgical use of biologics may be considered for patients experiencing nasal polyp recurrence within a year after surgery.

Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Dupixent is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the 7MM market throughout the forecast period (2022–2032). Additionally, there are emerging therapies in the clinical pipeline for Nasal Polyps awaiting approval. According to the company's pipeline, Fasenra is one such therapy with a pending filing in the United States. While it is premature to predict the success and revenue potential of emerging therapies like Fasenra, CBP-201, and tezepelumab, their market acceptance appears promising given previous regulatory approvals of biologics. These drugs are expected to demonstrate efficacy in their respective clinical trials and positively impact the Nasal Polyps treatment landscape in the 7MM during the forecast period.

Nasal Polyposis Market Dynamics

Numerous pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in evaluating challenges and exploring opportunities that could impact Nasal Polyposis research and development, leading to a wealth of potential therapies focusing on innovative approaches for Nasal Polyps treatment. The approval of these emerging therapies is anticipated to exert a significant influence on the global Nasal Polyps treatment market. Additionally, factors such as the increasing prevalence of Nasal Polyps, global exposure, and heightened approvals from regulatory agencies are contributing to the growth of the Nasal Polyps market.

However, obstacles such as the misdiagnosis of Nasal Polyposis can impede market growth. Moreover, tools for defining disease severity are not well-established. Additionally, challenges like the lack of cost-effective treatments, a limited clinical pipeline for Nasal Polyposis, and insufficient awareness about Nasal Polyps could constrain market expansion.

Scope of the Nasal Polyposis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Nasal Polyposis Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, Optinose US Inc., Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Intersect ENT, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Connect Biopharma, and others

Key Nasal Polyposis Therapies: Fasenra (benralizumab), Tezepelumab, CBP-201, and others. With the expected launch of Fasenra (benralizumab) in 2022 and Tezepelumab in 2023, the market will witness an upsurge during the forecast period (2022–2032), and others

Nasal Polyposis Therapeutic Assessment: Nasal Polyposis current marketed and Nasal Polyposis emerging therapies

Nasal Polyposis Market Dynamics: Nasal Polyposis market drivers and Nasal Polyposis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Nasal Polyposis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Nasal Polyposis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Nasal Polyposis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Nasal Polyposis

3. SWOT analysis of Nasal Polyposis

4. Nasal Polyposis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Nasal Polyposis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Nasal Polyposis Disease Background and Overview

7. Nasal Polyposis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Nasal Polyposis

9. Nasal Polyposis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Nasal Polyposis Unmet Needs

11. Nasal Polyposis Emerging Therapies

12. Nasal Polyposis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Nasal Polyposis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Nasal Polyposis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Nasal Polyposis Market Drivers

16. Nasal Polyposis Market Barriers

17. Nasal Polyposis Appendix

18. Nasal Polyposis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

