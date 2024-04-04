Von Willebrand Disease Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Von Willebrand Disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expanded use of Vonvendi (BAX 111) for prophylactic.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Von Willebrand Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Von Willebrand Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Von Willebrand Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Von Willebrand Disease Market Report:

The Von Willebrand Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per DelveInsight, the Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) Market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2023-2032), owing to the launch of new therapies in the market and the rise in the number of cases.

Key Von Willebrand Disease Companies: Band Therapeutics, TagCyx Biotechnologies, China Biologic Products, Thrombotargets Corporation, Sanofi, and others

Key Von Willebrand Disease Therapies: Vonvendi, Humate-P/Haemate P, and others

The Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) market size in the US was USD 309 million in 2020, and due to the increased diagnosed prevalence and launch of Vonvendi, the market is expected to grow by 2032.

In 2020, Humate-P and Wilate accounted for 26.06% and 19.27% of the total Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) market size. However, the market size of these therapies expected to decrease and reach to 2.79% and 5.66%, in 2030, respectively, due to the expanded use of launched recombinant drug Vonvendi (BAX 111) for on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes and perioperative management of bleeding.

Vonvendi is expected to cover 55.76% of the total US Von Willebrand Disease (VWD) market in 2030.

The Von Willebrand Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Von Willebrand Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Von Willebrand Disease market dynamics.

Von Willebrand Disease Overview

Von Willebrand Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Von Willebrand Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Von Willebrand Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Von Willebrand Disease

Prevalent Cases of Von Willebrand Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Von Willebrand Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Von Willebrand Disease

Von Willebrand Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Von Willebrand Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Von Willebrand Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Von Willebrand Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Von Willebrand Disease Therapies

Vonvendi

Humate-P/Haemate P

Von Willebrand Disease Key Companies

Band Therapeutics

TagCyx Biotechnologies

China Biologic Products

Thrombotargets Corporation

Sanofi

Von Willebrand Disease Market

Von Willebrand disease (VWD) stands as the most common hereditary bleeding disorder in the United States, affecting approximately 1 in every 1,000 individuals. Unfortunately, there exists a significant lack of awareness within the patient community, their families, healthcare providers, and the broader society, which adversely impacts patients' health and their overall quality of life. Although often compared to hemophilia, VWD has its own distinct characteristics and bleeding tendencies. Unlike hemophilia, it affects both males and females equally. A parent carrying the VWD gene has a 50% chance of passing it on to their offspring. According to DelveInsight estimates, the diagnosed prevalence of VWD in the US was 12.5K in 2020 and is projected to increase significantly by 2032 with a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

In the United States, the current treatment approach for VWD revolves around three main categories of drugs: Non-replacement Therapy, which involves the use of desmopressin (DDAVP) to increase von Willebrand factor (vWF) levels in the blood; Replacement Therapy, utilizing plasma-derived coagulation factor concentrates such as Humate-P, Alphanate, Immunate, and Wilate; and Adjunct Therapy, primarily employing antifibrinolytics like Tranexamic Acid (Cyclokapron).

A recent addition in the realm of recombinant coagulation factor concentrates for replacement therapy is Vonvendi by Shire. Market participants, including approved drugs (along with their generic versions) and off-label products used in VWD treatment, primarily fall within these therapeutic categories. Desmopressin has traditionally been the primary treatment choice for non-replacement therapy options, especially for patients with Type 1 variants and certain type 2 cases. Notable medications in this category, all containing desmopressin acetate as the active ingredient, include Stimate (CSL Behring GmbH), DDAVP (Sanofi-Aventis), and Octostim (CSL Behring GmbH).

DelveInsight analysts anticipate positive growth in the VWD market, which is projected to increase from USD 309 million in 2020 at a significant CAGR by 2032. The dynamics of the VWD market are expected to evolve in the upcoming years due to the expanded usage of Vonvendi (BAX 111) for both prophylactic and pediatric therapies in the US. Its extended approval is also anticipated to enhance awareness among a considerable portion of VWD patients with VWF defects and moderate disease who are currently under-treated. Overall, the rising diagnosed prevalence of the disease coupled with promising expanded recombinant therapies will drive the VWD market during the forecasted period from 2023 to 2032.

Scope of the Von Willebrand Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Von Willebrand Disease Companies: Band Therapeutics, TagCyx Biotechnologies, China Biologic Products, Thrombotargets Corporation, Sanofi, and others

Key Von Willebrand Disease Therapies: Vonvendi, Humate-P/Haemate P, and others

Von Willebrand Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Von Willebrand Disease current marketed and Von Willebrand Disease emerging therapies

Von Willebrand Disease Market Dynamics: Von Willebrand Disease market drivers and Von Willebrand Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Von Willebrand Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Von Willebrand Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

