Postoperative Acute Pain Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9% During the Study Period (2019-2032), DelveInsight

Some of the key facts of the Postoperative Pain Market Report:

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for postoperative acute pain in the US is expected to grow with a significant 7.9% CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall incident population of postoperative pain in the US was reported as ~47 million in 2022.

The US accounted for approximately 44% of moderate and around 30% of severe cases based on severity-specific cases.

As per the treatment guidelines for Postoperative pain management in non-traumatic emergency general surgery, opiate usage should be reduced as much as possible due to adverse side effects. Multimodal analgesia and usage of NSAIDs have been highly recommended.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) are commonly used to treat pain and discomfort caused by fever and inflammation. NSAIDs are expected to grow significantly in the postoperative pain market due to fewer side effects and greater overall assessments compared to opioids.

Most of the approved drugs are available for adults. There is a major opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to develop a drug with fewer side effects and greater efficacy for the young population.

OLINVYK (oliceridine ) indicated in adults to manage acute pain, can be reimbursed in inpatient and outpatient settings until permanent codes are established. Market access resources are now available to customers who support reimbursement of OLINVYK at 95% of the Average Wholesale Price (AWP) in advance of the pass-through status being decided.

Key Postoperative Pain Companies: Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC), Teikoku Pharma, Concentric Analgesics, Arthritis Innovation Corporation, MedinCell, Surface Ophthalmics, Salvat Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Therapeutics, Cali Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bayer, and others

Key Postoperative Pain Therapies: TLC590, TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System [DMTS]), Vocacapsaicin (CA-008), F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib), SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in KLARITY vehicle), SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion 0.05%), VX-548, APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension), AVE-901 (IV Tramadol), CPL-01 (ropivacaine hydrochloride), BAY2880376 (naproxen sodium and caffeine), and others

The Postoperative Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Postoperative Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Postoperative Pain market dynamics.

Postoperative Pain Overview

Acute postoperative pain is a typical response following surgical procedures. It not only prolongs recovery time and hospital stays but also heightens the risk of complications like wound infections and issues with the respiratory or cardiovascular systems. Neglecting to manage this pain adequately can lead to reduced patient satisfaction, increased rates of morbidity and mortality, and financial strains. Chronic postsurgical pain (CPSP) occurs when acute pain persists and becomes resistant. CPSP typically arises from inflammation due to tissue trauma or direct nerve injury and can be classified as either nociceptive or neuropathic.

Ensuring effective treatment requires precise diagnosis, assessment, and documentation of the condition. This systematic approach is vital for achieving optimal pain relief, resulting in a manageable sensation of pressure at the surgical site with minimal adverse effects. Accurately identifying the type and severity of pain is crucial for providing targeted care for acute pain. A comprehensive and skilled approach, incorporating expertise, psychological understanding, and ethical considerations, is essential for this process.

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Postoperative Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Postoperative Acute Pain Incident Cases

Postoperative Acute Pain Visit-specific Surgical Cases

Postoperative Acute Pain Severity-specific Cases

Postoperative Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Postoperative Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Postoperative Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Postoperative Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Postoperative Pain Therapies and Key Companies

TLC590: Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

TPU-006 (Dexmedetomidine Transdermal System [DMTS]): Teikoku Pharma

Vocacapsaicin (CA-008): Concentric Analgesics

F14 (sustained-release celecoxib)/mdc-CWM (Celecoxib): Arthritis Innovation Corporation/MedinCell

SURF-201 (betamethasone 0.2% in KLARITY vehicle): Surface Ophthalmics

SVT-15473 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanoemulsion 0.05%): Salvat Laboratories

VX-548: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

APP13007 (clobetasol propionate ophthalmic nanosuspension): Formosa Pharmaceuticals

OCS-01 (dexamethasone cyclodextrin nanoparticle ophthalmic suspension 1.5%): Oculis

AVE-901 (IV Tramadol): Avenue Therapeutics

CPL-01 (ropivacaine hydrochloride): Cali Pharmaceuticals LLC

BAY2880376 (naproxen sodium and caffeine): Bayer

Postoperative Pain Treatment Market

The aim of managing postoperative pain extends beyond merely reducing pain intensity; it also involves improving patient comfort and enhancing postoperative outcomes. Effective pain management strategies entail utilizing a combination of regional analgesic techniques and administering analgesic agents systemically. Pharmacological approaches to pain relief encompass medications from diverse drug categories, including opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and acetaminophen. Additionally, healthcare providers may opt for benzodiazepines, muscle relaxants, antidepressants, alpha-2 agonists, gamma-aminobutyric agonists, and cannabinoids to address acute pain.

Topical agents such as capsaicin and lidocaine are also utilized. It's essential to recognize that medications used for pain management carry associated risks, some of which can be severe. Hence, exercising caution is paramount when prescribing pharmacologic pain treatments, particularly in specific populations such as older adults, individuals with comorbidities and/or polypharmacy, those with a history of substance abuse, pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as children and adolescents.

Non-drug interventions for pain management are increasingly being employed to mitigate issues associated with drug-based therapies. These interventions encompass a variety of options including acupuncture, psychological techniques (such as cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness-based stress reduction), chiropractic adjustments, physical therapy, transcutaneous electrical stimulation, massage therapy, exercise, and various complementary and alternative medicine therapies (CAM).

Postoperative Pain Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the postoperative acute pain market are poised to undergo significant changes in the foreseeable future. A key catalyst is the escalating global volume of surgical procedures, leading to a higher incidence of postoperative acute pain. The increased emphasis on pain management and patient comfort following surgery has prompted healthcare providers to embrace advanced and effective pain management solutions, thereby fueling market growth.

Furthermore, advancements in pain management technologies and pharmaceuticals are reshaping the landscape of the postoperative acute pain market. Innovations in analgesic medications, targeted delivery systems, and non-invasive pain relief methods are substantial contributors to the expansion of the postoperative acute pain market. Additionally, an aging population and a rise in chronic illnesses necessitating surgical interventions are further driving the market's expansion.

Moreover, numerous potential therapies are under investigation for treating postoperative acute pain, with significant anticipated impacts on the market during the forecast period. The introduction of emerging therapies with enhanced efficacy and improved diagnostic capabilities is expected to propel market growth across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets).

However, several factors may hinder the growth of the postoperative acute pain market. Regulatory obstacles, particularly concerning the approval and commercialization of new pain management medications and devices, present challenges. Additionally, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and the integration of digital health solutions in pain management are poised to reshape market dynamics in the coming years.

Furthermore, postoperative acute pain treatment imposes a considerable economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and quality of life. Market growth may also be hindered by setbacks and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare professionals. Additionally, undiagnosed and unreported cases, along with low awareness of the condition, may impact market growth.

Scope of the Postoperative Pain Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Postoperative Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Postoperative Pain current marketed and Postoperative Pain emerging therapies

Postoperative Pain Market Dynamics: Postoperative Pain market drivers and Postoperative Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Postoperative Pain Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Postoperative Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

