Chronic Gout Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Chronic Gout Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Gout, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Gout market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Chronic Gout Market Report:

The Chronic Gout market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Chronic Gout Companies: Teijin Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical, Arthrosi Therapuetics, Selecta Biosciences, Shanton Pharma, and others

Key Chronic Gout Therapies: ABP 671, AR-882, TMX-049, Pegadricase-SVP, SAP 001, and others.

As per DelveInsight, the total prevalent cases of Chronic Gout in the 7MM were 2,355,200+ in 2018.

The market size of Chronic Gout in the 7MM was found to be USD 2,405.3 Million in 2018, which is expected to grow by 2032.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, gout affects 8.3 million adults in the US, which includes 6.1 million men and 2.2 million women.

According to the article by Pisaniello et al. (2018), titled “Gout prevalence and predictors of urate-lowering therapy use: results from a population-based study,” prevalence of gout in the UK, Germany, Canada, US, and New Zealand have varied from 1.4% to 3.9%.

The Chronic Gout market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Gout pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Gout market dynamics.

Chronic Gout Overview

Gout is a persistent condition marked by the accumulation of monosodium urate (MSU) crystals in the body. It often manifests as sudden, limited inflammation in the joints of the lower limbs. Over time, it leads to prolonged joint inflammation, resulting in pain both at rest and during movement. Hyperuricemia, or high levels of uric acid in the blood, is a major contributor to chronic gout. Elevated serum urate levels are associated with increased risks of gout attacks and more frequent flare-ups.

Chronic gout primarily presents with intense joint pain, accompanied by swelling, inflammation, and redness. A confirmed diagnosis of chronic gout requires laboratory confirmation of MSU crystals in the synovial fluid during episodes of acute joint inflammation. To aid in clinical decision-making and enhance patient care in primary and acute settings, a systematic review comparing the accuracy of various diagnostic tests for chronic gout against synovial fluid analysis, including physical examinations, serum uric acid levels, ultrasound, plain radiography, and dual-energy computed tomography (DECT), can be beneficial for both patients and healthcare providers.

Chronic Gout Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chronic Gout Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chronic Gout market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Chronic Gout

Prevalent Cases of Chronic Gout by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Gout

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chronic Gout

Chronic Gout Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chronic Gout market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chronic Gout market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chronic Gout Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chronic Gout Therapies

ABP 671

AR-882

TMX-049

Pegadricase-SVP

SAP 001

Key Companies

Teijin Pharma

Horizon Therapeutics

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical

Arthrosi Therapuetics

Selecta Biosciences

Shanton Pharma

Chronic Gout Market Dynamics

The Chronic Gout market is experiencing a positive shift in growth due to the significant increase in gout incidence and prevalence in recent decades. Previously, treating gout in patients with concurrent metabolic syndrome and other comorbidities like renal impairment was challenging because of limited therapeutic options available in the market. However, the introduction of new medications such as febuxostat and pegloticase has led to significant advancements in Chronic Gout treatment in recent years. Additionally, several other drugs with well-founded mechanisms of action are currently in the development pipeline and are likely to be launched in the Chronic Gout market in the near future.

Despite these advancements, certain factors are hindering the growth of the Chronic Gout market. There is a general lack of knowledge and understanding about gout care among both patients and healthcare providers. This lack of awareness often results in underdiagnosis and undertreatment of gout, especially in individuals who do not fit the typical profile associated with the condition, such as younger patients.

Scope of the Chronic Gout Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chronic Gout Companies: Teijin Pharma, Horizon Therapeutics, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Atom Bioscience and Pharmaceutical, Arthrosi Therapuetics, Selecta Biosciences, Shanton Pharma, and others

Key Chronic Gout Therapies: ABP 671, AR-882, TMX-049, Pegadricase-SVP, SAP 001, and others

Chronic Gout Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Gout current marketed and Chronic Gout emerging therapies

Chronic Gout Market Dynamics: Chronic Gout market drivers and Chronic Gout market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chronic Gout Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Gout Market Access and Reimbursement

