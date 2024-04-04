Perth’s Best Counsellor Nez Erok, Zen Life Counselling Wins The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nez Erok, the founder of Zen Life Counselling, has recently been awarded the prestigious ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award of Excellence for her outstanding work as a Holistic Counsellor & Life Coach in Perth, Australia. With over 18 years of experience working with adults, children and teens, Nez's transformative strategies have touched the lives of many.
Nez's approach to counselling is authentic and genuine, creating a casual and relaxed environment for her clients rather than a clinical or intimidating one. She openly shares her own struggles and triumphs, overcoming anxiety, depression, relationship struggles, domestic violence, eating disorders, and suicidal thoughts. By sharing her personal journey, Nez quickly establishes a rapport and creates a safe space for her clients.
In her practice, Nez incorporates various therapy techniques and modalities that she has studied as a Psychotherapist and Life Coach. She utilises props, such as silk sheets, crowns, wands, hearts, boxes and other symbolic objects, to create a tactile and experiential form of therapy. These props help clients connect with their pain or trauma on a deeper level, facilitating the healing process. Nez's work is also intuitive, and she can read energies and receive messages that guide her in the therapy process.
Nez's main focus in therapy is inner child work, a therapeutic approach that involves healing and integrating the wounded aspects of a person's inner child. By providing a safe and nurturing space, Nez helps her clients establish a compassionate and nurturing relationship with their inner child. She guides them through techniques such as visualization, guided imagery, or dialogue to communicate with and understand their inner child's needs and emotions.
By using Carl Jung's archetypes, Nez is able to delve deep into her clients' subconscious minds and explore the hidden aspects of their personality, known as the shadow. Through shadow work, Nez guides her clients to acknowledge and understand their shadow selves. By bringing these hidden aspects to light, individuals can gain a greater self-awareness and become more integrated, balanced, and centered.
Nez also implements family-of-origin work, known as Family Constellation Therapy, to address intergenerational trauma carried through ancestral DNA. Additionally, she incorporates Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) with her own unique twist, combining shadow work, inner child and core beliefs together.
Throughout her career, Nez has also achieved notable recognition for her music as well as her counselling work. Her song "Beautiful" has earned her sixteen international music awards, including Best Film Clip Cinematography and Best Music Video at various festivals in the USA and Australia. She has also been featured on CNN and other media outlets, showcasing her impactful journey. Nez's contributions extend beyond music, as she has shared her story on several platforms.
Nez's compassion and expertise cover a wide range of areas, including anxiety, depression, trauma, relationships, addiction, finding purpose, limiting beliefs, career support, sexuality, LGBTQIA+, health challenges, confidence, motivation, self-esteem, self-harm, family dynamics, parenting, and more.
Nez Erok's dedication to healing, her unique and transformative approach, and her numerous achievements make her a highly esteemed Counsellor and Life Coach.
