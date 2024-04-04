Veterinary Surgical Instruments Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.18% to reach US$1,469.503 million by 2029
The veterinary surgical instruments market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% from US$966.031 million in 2022 to US$1,469.503 million by 2029.
The veterinary surgical instruments market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% from US$966.031 million in 2022 to US$1,469.503 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the veterinary surgical instruments market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1,469.503 million by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
One of the key growth drivers to propel the veterinary surgical instruments market during the forecasted period is the growing significance of pet health across the globe among the general public and the technological advancements that are being made in the field of veterinary medicine and surgical equipment. These instruments are specially designed for various aspects of pet or animal surgery that include tissue manipulation, cutting, and hemostasis. Another factor that boosts the sales of veterinary surgical instruments in the market is the growing ownership of pets across the globe and the need for veterinary to treat these pets in case of any health issues. These veterinarians use these surgical instruments to treat pets therefore, the growing adoption of pets across the globe will surge the demand for veterinary surgical equipment.
Also, the families that adopt these pets regard them as cherished family members and they are willing to invest in their healthcare when they get sick like a family member which also includes surgical procedures when deemed necessary. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to contribute to the market growth of veterinary surgical equipment.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/veterinary-surgical-instruments-market
The veterinary surgical instruments market, by type of animal, is divided into three types- canines, felines, and equines. There is veterinary surgical equipment available for a variety of animals including canines who has a wide range of instruments and tools specifically designed for performing surgeries on dogs like surgical tables, ESUs, and sterile surgical packs. Therefore, the availability of surgical equipment for different animals is predicted to propel the veterinary surgical instruments market.
The veterinary surgical instruments market, by application, is divided into five types- sterilization surgery, dental surgery, gynecology & urology, soft-tissue surgery, and orthopedic surgery. There are different veterinary surgical equipment available to cater to different health issues of the pets which is anticipated to grow the market for veterinary surgical equipment over the forecast period. For instance, dental surgery requires special equipment designed for pets to perform procedures on them to address various dental and oral health issues.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the veterinary surgical instruments market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing adoption of pets across the region and with the presence and involvement of leading manufacturers specializing in veterinary surgical instruments. There are significant investments made in the region for veterinary healthcare infrastructure that includes several veterinary specialty hospitals and veterinary clinics.
Also, the growing awareness of pet healthcare and love for pets among the general public is making them invest more in pet health including surgical procedures that need veterinary surgical equipment. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to significantly fuel the veterinary market in the North American region over the forecast period.
The research includes several key players from the veterinary surgical instruments market, such as Jorgensen Laboratories, Neogen Corporation, B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, Medtronic PLC, Surgical Holdings, Avante Animal Health, IM3 Inc., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Steris Corporation, Germed USA, Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), and Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
The market analytics report segments the veterinary surgical instruments market using the following criteria:
• By Animal Type
o Canines
o Felines
o Equines
o Others
• By Application
o Sterilization surgery
o Dental surgery
o Gynecology & Urology
o Soft-tissue surgery
o Orthopedic surgery
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Jorgensen Laboratories
• Neogen Corporation
• B. Braun Vet Care GmbH
• Medtronic PLC
• Surgical Holdings
• Avante Animal Health
• IM3 Inc.
• Sklar Surgical Instruments
• Steris Corporation
• Germed USA, Inc.
• Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
• Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Explore More Reports:
• Veterinary Healthcare Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/veterinary-healthcare-market
• Veterinary Monitoring Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/veterinary-monitoring-equipment-market
• Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/veterinary-anesthesia-equipment-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn