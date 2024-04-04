Poultry Feed Premix Market is anticipated to surpass US$6.968 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.17%
The poultry feed premix market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% from US$5.600 billion in 2022 to US$6.968 billion by 2029.
The poultry feed premix market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% from US$5.600 billion in 2022 to US$6.968 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the poultry feed premix market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6.968 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
A variety of nutritional additives are mixed with feed ingredients in the poultry feed premix industry to improve the health, growth, and productivity of chickens. Important ingredients include vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and amino acids that are specifically formulated to satisfy the dietary needs of chicken species. Growing consumer demand for poultry products increased attention to animal nutrition and health, and developments in feed formulation technology are some of the factors propelling market expansion. Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, Nutreco, and BASF are some of the major companies in the market. The demand for high-quality, sustainable chicken production is predicted to propel the poultry feed premix market's growth in the upcoming years.
Specialized combinations of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and nutritional additives are added to chicken feed in premixes to promote the best possible health and growth in the birds. These premixes guarantee that fowls have vital nutrients required for healthy immune systems, strong bones, and general well-being. The growing desire for premium chicken products and the emphasis on enhancing animal performance and health are what are driving the market for premixed poultry feed. This industry is expanding as a result of developments in feed technology and nutrition research, which give chicken farmers creative ways to address the changing dietary requirements of their flocks.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in January 2024, in light of recent positive efficacy results from a 42-day coccidiosis challenge study, Zivo Bioscience, Inc., a biotech/ag-tech R&D company focused on developing therapeutic, medicinal, and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, further demonstrates the efficacy of its novel immune-modulating treatment for coccidiosis in broiler chickens. With the help of ZIVO's product candidate, which is intended to be added to poultry feed, birds will be able to more successfully fight coccidiosis and lessen its harmful consequences without the need for antibiotics. ZIVO intends to enter into a collaboration with a multinational animal health company to commercialize its coccidiosis product, based on the findings of this and previous tests.
Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-poultry-feed-premix-market
Based on type it is segmented into vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and others. The global market for poultry feed premix is anticipated to grow significantly in the amino acids segment. Amino acids are essential for the growth of muscles, the immune system, and general health in poultry. Amino acid premixes are becoming more and more in demand as chicken farmers focus on improving feed formulations to increase growth rates, feed efficiency, and meat quality. This market is expanding because key amino acids including lysine, methionine, and threonine are necessary for chicken diets. Furthermore, innovations in formulations and production methods for amino acids support market growth by catering to the changing nutritional requirements of poultry worldwide.
The market for premix poultry feed is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific area. This expansion is caused by several factors, such as changing dietary tastes toward foods high in protein and population growth and urbanization, which both increase the demand for poultry products. A growing number of people are consuming chicken in nations like China, India, and Indonesia, which is increasing the demand for premium feed additives to maintain the well-being and output of chicken flocks. The market is expanding because farmers are becoming more conscious of the value of animal nutrition and the way premixes can improve the diets of chickens. The need for specific feed formulations comprising vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other nutritional supplements is further driven by the adoption of contemporary farming practices, enhanced genetics, and an emphasis on disease prevention. Initiatives by governments that support sustainable agriculture, animal health, and food safety also have an impact on the Asia Pacific poultry feed premix industry. Collaborations among feed producers, academic institutions, and technology suppliers are also encouraging innovation and product development and providing customized solutions to satisfy the various needs of chicken farmers in the area. In general, the poultry feed premix market is expected to continue developing and expanding in the upcoming years due to the expanding chicken sector in the Asia Pacific area and the increased emphasis on animal nutrition and welfare.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the poultry feed premix market that have been covered are Firmenich International SA (DSM), 3i Group (Phibro Animal Health Corporation), A.B.F. HOLDINGS LIMITED (AB Agri Ltd.), Cargill, Incorporated, Land O’ Lakes, Inc., DLG a.m.b.a, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Godrej Industries (Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), ForFarmers and Continental Grain Company.
The market analytics report segments the global poultry feed premix market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o Vitamins
o Minerals
o Amino acids
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Israel
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Firmenich International SA (DSM)
• 3i Group (Phibro Animal Health Corporation)
• A.B.F. HOLDINGS LIMITED (AB Agri Ltd.)
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Land O’ Lakes, Inc.
• DLG a.m.b.a
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Godrej Industries (Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL)
• ForFarmers.
• Continental Grain Company
Explore More Reports:
• Feed Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/feed-protein-market
• Feed Phytogenics Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/feed-phytogenics-market
• Feed Premix Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/feed-premix-market
Ankit Mishra
Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP
+1 850-250-1698
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn