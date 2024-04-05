New Thriller from Best-Selling Author Michele Wallace Campanelli: "Margarita: The Case of the Numbers Kidnapper"

Margarita: The Case of The Numbers Kidnapper (2nd Edition) Michele Wallace Campanelli, National Best-selling Author

Michele Campanelli's "Margarita: The Case of the Numbers Kidnapper" combines suspense & sports in a tale of a young athlete's courage.

USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exhilarating blend of suspense, sports, and determination, Michele Wallace Campanelli's, "Margarita: The Case of the Numbers Kidnapper", in its second edition, takes readers on a fascinating journey through the trials of a young female athlete in the Southern States. Available now on Amazon, this novel not only thrills but inspires with its tale of courage, resilience, and the fight against adversity.

Set against the backdrop of high school football, the story follows Penny Margarita's dream to play football like her brother, David. Despite facing unparalleled challenges, including threats against her life, Penny's unyielding spirit shines as she, alongside her best friend Louis, embarks on a daring quest to uncover the mystery of the Numbers Kidnapper. Their investigation leads them to a perilous swamp, where danger lurks around every corner.

Michele Wallace Campanelli, a national best-selling American author, singer, and celebrity, brings her exceptional storytelling to the forefront of young adult literature once again. With over nine stories that have hit the best-seller list, including two #1 spots in the New York Times, Campanelli's latest work promises to captivate and enthrall readers from start to finish.

"Margarita: The Case of the Numbers Kidnapper" is more than just a story about high school football; it's a narrative that challenges the status quo, encourages the pursuit of dreams, and highlights the importance of friendship and bravery in the face of danger. Readers young and old will find themselves cheering for Penny as she fights to save her peers and lead her team to the state championships. The book has received positive reviews for its engaging plot and strong character development. The Moving Words praises the novel, stating, "The story unfolds swiftly and captivates the reader with its likable characters… overall, this book is an enjoyable tale with characters worth rooting for."

Dive into this Florida adventure and experience the determination of a young woman who dares to compete against all odds. "Margarita: The Case of the Numbers Kidnapper" is available for purchase on Amazon. For more information about Michele Wallace Campanelli visit her website.

About the Author

Michele Wallace Campanelli is a renowned author, singer, and celebrity with nine stories on the best-seller list, including two that reached #1 in the New York Times. Her works have been featured in over 30 international anthologies, and she has written numerous novels, magazines, and newspaper articles. Over 57 million people have read her works internationally. Campanelli continues to be a prominent voice in both fiction and non-fiction.

For interview requests or more information about "Margarita: The Case of the Numbers Kidnapper", please contact: writermwc@yahoo.com