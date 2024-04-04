MacLean Power Systems Selects Evotix's EHS&S Software for Safety Management

Evotix will help MPS with incident management from initial reporting to investigation and closure of actions.

Evotix’s EHS&S software streamlines incident, risk, and audit management, ensuring compliance and operational efficiency

Evotix's approach aligned perfectly with MPS's commitment to mission zero – zero injuries, zero illnesses and zero environmental incidences and our ‘For Us for Family’ pledge.” — Emily Johnson, director of EHS at MacLean Power Systems

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – MacLean Power, LLC (“MacLean Power Systems,” “MPS”), a leading manufacturer of products for the electric utility and communications infrastructure, today announced it has selected Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software company for mid-size and enterprise markets, as its safety management partner.

Evotix will help MPS with incident management from initial reporting to investigation and closure of actions. The risk management solution will empower the MPS team to proactively identify, analyze and control hazards and risks. MPS will migrate to a centralized, digitized process to manage observation and mitigation, enabling more efficient operations, reducing downtime, increasing productivity and streamlining processes while minimizing injury and illness.

“We selected Evotix because the team understood our needs and we found immense value in how their solution could improve and optimize our health, safety and sustainability operations,” said Emily Johnson, director of environmental, health and safety at MacLean Power Systems. “As a family-oriented company, we consider each of our roughly 2000 employees and their families to be a part of our extended MPS family, so their safety is our priority. Evotix's approach aligned perfectly with our commitment to mission zero – zero injuries, zero illnesses and zero environmental incidences and our ‘For Us for Family’ pledge in which we highlight our belief that all incidents are preventable, that nothing is so important we cannot do our work safely and in protecting ourselves and each other every day.”

MPS provides engineered products, including pole line hardware, insulators, arrestors, connectors, anchors, crossarms and others. Across MPS’ utility and communications end markets, the MacLean Power Systems brand has become synonymous with quality and reliability since 1986.

Evotix's EHS&S platform streamlines incident, audit, inspections and risk management processes by simplifying workflows, automating manual processes and addressing compliance and regulatory requirements. The platform tracks key metrics, bolstering transparency and creating an environment committed to workplace health, safety and sustainability. Evotix’s mobile app ensures that training materials and safety resources are readily available to employees in real time and can onboard new employees quickly and easily.

“MPS' EHS team manages over eight facilities, with several facilities hosting more than 400 pieces of equipment. Every process and machine are inspected across 52+ areas of risk to help ensure employee safety," said Ben Woodruff, senior vice president of global sales at Evotix. “Our solution will help MPS minimize incidents and risks in the workplace while diminishing hazards and reducing injury rates, safeguarding people and creating a safer, healthier environment.”

For more information about MPS, please visit https://www.macleanpower.com. For the latest news about Evotix or EHS&S best practices, go to www.Evotix.com or listen to the podcast, “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety.”

About MacLean Power Systems

MacLean Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of critical products used in the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and construction of transmission, distribution, substation, and communications infrastructure. MPS is dedicated to keeping the power and network infrastructure performing optimally by supplying world-class products to maintain electrical and communication services to consumers worldwide. Learn more at www.macleanpower.com.

About Evotix

Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) software company for mid-size and enterprise markets, is a highly configurable platform featuring extensive functionality to help organizations create a safer, smarter and more sustainable workplace. Whether looking to streamline EHS activities or expand sustainability and ESG reporting capabilities, Evotix’s solution fully adapts to an organization’s current and evolving needs. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Chicago, Evotix serves more than 600 clients worldwide across industries, including manufacturing, food and drink, construction, retail, transportation and logistics, warehousing, local authority/housing, healthcare, education, mining and metals and energy and utilities. To learn more about Evotix, visit www.Evotix.com, listen to the “Two Bald Guys Talking Safety” podcast or visit Evotix’s resource library.

Shifting the Mindset: From Safety Culture to Safe Operations