World Art Day Celebration- Los Angeles (WAD) 2024

World Art Day April 15th!

In the city of Los Angeles, GDCA celebrates World Art Day

See Art, Do Art, Be Art” — IAA-USA

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Art Day - An International Celebration of Art Created by The International Association of Art and UNESCO to recognize the profound importance of art to inspire and enrich our lives. The day has been made official in Los Angeles by a proclamation of the LA City Council. It is also marked on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) calendar.

What are You doing for World Art Day?

WHAT: CELEBRATING WORLD ART DAY 2024 in person at GDCA Gallery…

AND as ‘SELFIE CHALLENGE’ around the Globe!!

WHEN: Los Angeles ‘World Art Day 2024 Exhibitions’ – World Art Day Reception - April 13th from 6-10pm!

WHERE: GDCA Gallery / 727 S. Spring Street / Los Angeles, CA 90014

Exhibits: "UNTAMED" & Adria Becker “KIND OF BLUE” (04/06/24 – 04 /30/ 24)

Based on the World Art Day 2024 Theme “A Garden of Expression”, GDCA Gallery is offering two exhibitions in tribute: A group exhibition “UNTAMED” and a Solo exhibition by Adria Becker “KIND OF BLUE”.

“UNTAMED” - A garden is a bed of earth, raw, offering nothing to the naked eye – relying only on what ‘IS’ not on what ‘MAY BE’. Without hope, without faith, without art…without planting a garden for humanity…. Lifelife is hard. Growth is painful, but possible, and in the end our gardens are most fruitful and exciting when they are UNTAMED. Free to Be. Free to Grow. Free to Become. Featuring IAA-USA Member Artists: A.S. Ashley, Susanne Belcher, Richard Bell, Marlene Capell, Carol Cirillo Stanley, AJ. Hollywood, Susan Kuss, Kathe Madrigal, Noah James Saunders, Bill Sherwood, Stephen Schubert, Linda Stelling & Christina Ilene Thomas.

Adria Becker “KIND OF BLUE” - Portraiture and figurative nudes as SOUL MAP. Becker offers exploration of traditional rendering starting points to highly experimental, cross-contouring representation. These figures and faces all succeed in the ultimate goal: capturing and redeeming the soul.

WORLD ART DAY SELFIE CHALLENGE

IAA-USA invites art lovers of all kinds to participate in the WAD 2024 Selfie Challenge: ‘How Do You Celebrate Art’?

See art, Do art, Be Art. Share your stories with the world! @iaausa and #iaausa, #worldartday2024

CONTACT: Petra Wright /Pwright@gdcagallery.com / (323) 309-2875

World Art Day "Cultivate" Art Exhibit by IAA-USA artists