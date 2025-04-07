INTERNATIONAL WORLD ART DAY EVENTS CONTINUE TO SPREAD ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

CELEBRATE WORLD ART DAY

IAA-USA amplifies the voices of artists who help shape our environments, foster new social connections, and deepen our collective understanding of the world

SEE ART, DO ART, BE ART” — IAA-USA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From: IAA-USA International Assoc. of Art - U. S. A.

Contact: Kathe Madrigal Email: kathe@iaa-usa.org Phone: 949-533-9291

The International Association of Art, an official partner of UNESCO, created World Art Day in 2012. To annually celebrate this day on April 15th, brings significant benefits to our cities and communities, including:

Stimulating economic growth by attracting tourism through public art celebrations.

Showcasing the talents of artists to national and international audiences.

Validating the role of artists as vital contributors to culture, education, and innovation.

Creating new income opportunities for local artists, creative businesses, and arts nonprofits through expanded exposure and community engagement.

The IAA-USA works to amplify the voices of artists—the individuals who help shape our environments, foster new social connections, and deepen our collective understanding of the world. Below are some of the events happening within the 50 States

To learn more, partner with us, or share your upcoming World Art Day event, please contact: iaausaorg@gmail.com 🌐 Visit: www.iaa-usa.org 🌐 And www.aiap-iaa.art for more information about our international organization.



EVENTS: Week of April 15th, 2025

Los Angeles - Gloria Delson Contemporary Art Gallery proudly invites you to the D.N.A-“Do-No-Algorithm” World Art Day video exhibit featuring over 50 IAA-USA.org artists. GDCA also celebrates its 15th year with a provocative exhibition of 40 GDCA artists titled “Embrace”. Free to attend, Food and refreshments will be served.

727 S. Spring Street / LA, CA 90014

Parking located across the street at 710 / 712 S. Spring Street / LA , CA 90014

Saturday April 12th from 6pm – 10pm

Carrizozo, New Mexico- April 12th, Saturday 10:00am, galleries around downtown Carrizozo will be hosting events, including a fashion show, entertainment by Nosotros Quartet, and a folktale puppet show. For more information please visit:

https://www.worldartdaycarrizozo.com/

Sunland, Calif- April 12th- Saturday-12pm-6pm - Artist Becky Mate will be hosting a grass-roots art gathering in honor of World Art Day- Potluck style. Families welcome

7862 Apperson St, Sunland, CA 91040

Clearwater, Florida, - April 12th, Saturday 1:00pm “Artists for a Better World” celebrates with an event titled "The Happiness of Art”. This art and music filled venue with take place at Postcard Mania featuring David Pomeranz-, musician and guest lecturer on “Creativity” Live art event accompanying the music begins at 1:00pm

AFABWeventsFL@gmail.com to RSVP

2145 Sunnyvale Blvd, Clearwater, FL

New Rochelle, New York- April 13th, Sunday: The Vanda Gallery is hosting a kids art workshop ﻿to celebrate World Art Day. In honor of Leonardo DaVinci's birthday, children will be read his story and participate in completing 100 piece puzzles of the "Mona Lisa”. Event is free and open to the public.

379 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801

Honolulu, Hawaii- April 14th, Monday. 6-pm Downtown Art Center and IAA-USA’s Hawaiian Ambassador, Jared Wickware will celebrate World Art Day during its Live Drawing Class with refreshments served. RSVP required:

https://downtownarthi.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=/portal/events/11064

1041 Nu’uanu Ave

Aurora, Illinois- April 15th, Tuesday -At 6:30 pm Artist, Cherylyn Gnadt, will host a workshop in creating inspirational cards as pieces of art. The workshop is Free and open to the public. Sponsored by Alley Art Festival in Illinois

418 Oak Ave, Aurora, IL 60506- 6:30 pm



Peoria, Illinois: On Tuesday, April 15th, Artist, Ruth Inman, will be sharing the method she uses to start her abstract paintings. In person or via zoom , you have 3 different time slots to choose from. Bring your favorite supplies, your choice of paints & substrate (foundation). A suggested supply list will be emailed to you after your registration and payment is received.

Visit https://www.ruthinmanart.com/workshops to register. $10/person

Do No Algorithm Exhibit- World Art Day 2025

