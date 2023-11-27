BAY CITIES AND CRUZ FOAM LAUNCH WINE INDUSTRY’S MOST SUSTAINABLE SHIPPING SOLUTIONS FOR IMPACT AND TEMPERATURE CONTROL
The EcoVino(™) product range has options for Premium, Everyday, and Champagne and are created of fully compostable and recyclable materials
Our customers can now confidently send wine club shipments, premium wine from auction houses, gifts and other deliveries at any time of the year and in an appealing and sustainable presentation.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Cities, a leading designer and manufacturer of sustainable retail packaging and displays, and Cruz Foam, the TIME award-winning circular materials company, today announced the launch of their new EcoVino(TM) range of earth-friendly wine shipping products. The companies are debuting sustainable packaging solutions at the WIN Expo trade show which is the largest trade show focused exclusively on wineries in California, and the 2nd largest wine industry show in North America.
— Sahar Mehrabzadeh
“We are excited about the debut of the eco-friendly wine shipping solution at this year’s WIN Expo,” says Sahar Mehrabzadeh, EVP of Sales at Bay Cities. “Our customers can now confidently send wine club shipments, premium wine from auction houses, gifts and other deliveries at any time of the year and in an appealing and sustainable presentation. EcoVino’s packaging is not only in line with consumer’s sustainable values but also in line with the wine industry’s sustainable farming practices.”
“Over the two past years, Cruz Foam has been increasingly approached by wine, beverage and luxury brands for environmentally-conscious e-commerce packaging for wines and spirits companies,” said John Felts, CEO & Co-Founder of Cruz Foam. “Our partnership with Bay Cities will allow us to provide the highest quality, compostable impact and thermal protection for wines and spirits with appealing, brand-positive designs.”
Approximately 2.2 million tons of expanded polystyrene foam is produced annually. Bay Cities’ mission is to replace polystyrene foam that is used in the wine industry with Cruz Foam, a bioengineered foam made from seafood waste, thereby reducing the plastic that is filling our landfills and oceans.
Bay Cities is FSC® and SFI® certified, and uses eco-friendly, food-safe water-based inks. The wine packaging is made with up to 99% post-consumer waste and is 100% recyclable. Together, Bay Cities and Cruz Foam have created a budget-friendly sustainable, thermal-controlled wine shipping solution.
###
About Bay Cities
Bay Cities, the leading designer and manufacturer of retail packaging and displays, executes eco-friendly solutions for major brands. Bay Cities’ designs influence shopper behavior in-store and uses technology to drive sales and encourage impulse purchases. With retailer relationships nationwide, Bay Cities’ solutions expand from initial design to ISTA-certified testing, manufacturing, packout and distribution. As a direct manufacturer of corrugate, all board comes with SFI® and FSC® certification and uses up to 99% post-consumer waste. Learn more by visiting www.bay-cities.com.
About Cruz Foam
Cruz Foam is a circular materials company that produces regenerative, earth-digestible, and certified curbside recyclable protective packaging products and other eco-friendly solutions that offer a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic products. Cruz Foam's patented products are circular in nature, using biopolymers to create a compostable material using the existing supply chain and at a similar cost. Cruz Foam currently works with consumer-packaged goods, electronics, appliance and durable goods companies. Cruz Foam is a mission-driven company that creates impact at scale by empowering industry leaders to be the catalyst for a cleaner environment. Cruz Foam is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
For more information, please contact Katie Crockford, Marketing Director at Bay Cities, katiec@bay-cities.com.
Katie Crockford
Bay Cities
+1 562-393-3626
katiec@bay-cities.com